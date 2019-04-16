Baron girls pick up quad-meet win

Kendra Pienta and Chloe Dawson won two events apiece to lead the Buckeye Valley girls track and field team to a quad-meet win Tuesday in Bellefontaine.

Dawson picked up first-place points in the 800 (2:25.44) and 3,200 (12:37.41) while Pienta won the 100 hurdles (17.36 seconds) and 300 hurdles (51.60 seconds).

Other BV winners included Jia Radloff in the 400-meter dash (1:03.12), Hanna Fenstermaker in the pole vault (8-06) and Chloe Gibson in the long jump (15-04).

BV also won the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relays.

BOYS TRACK

Duncan Faulk won a pair of events to lead Buckeye Valley to a runner-up finish at Tuesday’s quad meet in Bellefontaine.

He won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in respective times of 11.76 and 23.53 seconds.

Other BV winners included Ben Johns in the 1,600 (4:51.94) and Isaiah Marstiller in the pole vault (13-06).

SOFTBALL

Delaware Hayes scored all the runs it would need in the first two innings, plating two in the first and three in the second en route to a convincing 8-2 non-league win over visiting New Albany Tuesday in Delaware.

The Pacers (12-3) added three more in the sixth before New Albany scored its second run in the seventh to account for the final margin.

Alex Armstrong had a home run and three RBI in the win. Chloe Barton, Lexi Mattix, Haley Osborne and Maiya Cloud were also steady, finishing with two hits apiece.

Katie Fleshman picked up the win in the circle, allowing just an unearned run on three hits while striking out one and walking two in four innings of work.

Pleasant 18, Buckeye Valley 7, 5 inn.

The Barons matched the Spartans’ early offense, but couldn’t keep pace en route to an MOAC setback Tuesday afternoon in Delaware.

Both teams scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the second. But, while Pleasant continued to score, BV didn’t. The Spartans added five runs in the third and sixth in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Cora Hollingsworth accounted for all four of BV’s second-inning runs with one swing of the bat — a game-tying grand slam.

Ashlea Kehl was also solid for the Barons, finishing with two RBI and a run scored.

Aubrey Conklin and Makenna Waddell did most of the damage for Pleasant. Conklin finished 3-for-5 with seven RBI and three runs while Waddell was 4-for-4 with six RBI and four runs.

BASEBALL

Big Walnut broke the scoring seal with a run in the bottom of the second, but visiting New Albany scored two runs in the third and three in the fifth to take control on the way to a 5-3 OCC win Tuesday in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles managed just three hits in the setback — one apiece from Viktor Giordano, Jakob Daniels and Craig Norman.

BOYS TENNIS

Kyle Klumpp and Sam Bonofiglio picked up three-set wins at first and second singles, but Worthington Kilbourne won on the other three courts to notch a 3-2 league win Tuesday afternoon.

Klumpp won his match 6-4, 1-6, 6-0 and Bonofiglio won 6-4, 5-7, 1-0.

Also: Olentangy Orange 5, Westerville South 0; Newark 3, Big Walnut 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Austin English scored four goals to lead Olentangy to an 11-8 win over New Albany Tuesday night.

Aidan Moore and Hunter Boehm were also steady — each finding the back of the net twice — while Khairi Sears had a team-best three assists.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Chase Moran had nine kills, Sean McCabe chipped in a team-best 19 assists and Nick Ireland had 12 digs to lead Olentangy Liberty to a three-set win over host Westerville Central Tuesday night.

The Patriots won the first set 25-17 before taking the next two by respective scores of 25-11 and 25-19.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy Berlin 13, Hilliard Darby 12

