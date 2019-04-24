Barons roll past Presidents, 14-4

The Buckeye Valley softball team fell into an early 2-0 hole, but climbed out in a hurry on the way to a convincing 14-4, six-inning MOAC win over visiting Marion Harding Wednesday in Delaware.

The Barons, down a couple runs heading into the bottom of the second, evened things up with a pair before plating three more in the third, four in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth to end things early.

Lilly Irvine sparked BV’s 12-hit attack, finishing 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Ashlea Kehl was also solid, collecting two hits, two RBI and two runs, while Olivia Schick drove in three and Cora Hollingsworth scored three times.

Schick earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out two and walking two. Rylee George was also sharp, striking out three in two innings of scoreless relief.

Big Walnut 5, New Albany 1

Hailey Krinn had three hits, two of them doubles, and Jojo Lucas, Karley Becker and Autumn Imhoff had two hits apiece to lead the Golden Eagles to an OCC win over the visiting Eagles Wednesday in Sunbury.

Imhoff picked up the win in the circle, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings of action.

Westerville North 10, Olentangy 1

The Braves were limited to just three hits — one each from Olivia Davidson, Brooke Wells and Emily Bullock — in Wednesday’s league loss to the visiting Warriors.

Olentangy Liberty 6, Westerville South 1

The Patriots scored two runs in the first and two more in the third to take an early 4-0 lead they parlayed into an OCC win Wednesday in Westerville.

Arica Flaugher homered in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary while Kaitlyn Leary earned the win in the circle.

Thomas Worthington 6, Olentangy Berlin 4

Kirsten Kracht had a homer and knocked in a pair of runs and Allie Burkhart finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, but the Bears couldn’t erase an early deficit en route to a league loss to the visiting Cardinals Wednesday in Delaware.

Westerville Central 14, Olentangy Orange 4, 6 inn.

The host Warhawks scored four runs in each of the first two innings to take control on the way to a lopsided OCC win over the visiting Pioneers Wednesday afternoon.

Cami Compson and Avery Schumacher both homered in the win.

BASEBALL

Marion Harding managed next to nothing through six innings, just three hits, but used two in the seventh and a pair of walks to score all three of its runs on the way to a 3-1 MOAC win over host Buckeye Valley Wednesday in Delaware.

The Barons’ lone run came in the third. Avery Rhodes, Andy Eurez and Logan Adkins had two hits apiece to lead BV at the plate while Andy Anthony was lights out in his six scoreless innings of action, allowing just three hits while striking out seven.

Delaware Hayes 8, Hilliard Bradley 5

The Pacers pounded out 17 hits on the way to a solid league win over the host Jaguars Wednesday in Hilliard.

Drew Williams and Nick Wildman had three hits and two RBI each while Alex Kelly, Zach Price, Clay Taylor, Brennan Helcher and Grant Singleton collected two hits apiece.

Jacob Molina picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking two in six innings of work.

Olentangy Orange 2, Olentangy 1

Caden Konczak came up with a clutch two-out, two-run single to lead the Pioneers to a 2-1 walk-off win over the visiting Braves Wednesday in Lewis Center.

David Hughes and Sam Till, who both singled earlier in the seventh inning, scored on the play.

Connor McCulty knocked in Olentangy’s lone run in the second.

Olentangy Liberty 6, Westerville Central 0

The Patriots scored three in the second and three in the fifth to cruise to a league win over the visiting Warhawks Wednesday in Powell.

AJ Rausch and Brian Yamokoski had two hits apiece while Jack Metzger tossed 6.1 innings of three-hit ball. He struck out 10 in the win.

Olentangy Berlin 5, Thomas Worthington 3

Jacob Moeller had two hits, including a homer, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Bears to a league win over the host Cardinals Wednesday afternoon.

Zach Martin was also solid, finishing 3-for-3, while Mitch Herbst had a pair of hits in the win.

