Pacers secure outright OCC crown

Kami Slayton had three hits, three RBI and scored twice and Haley Osborne tossed seven shutout innings to lead the Delaware Hayes softball team to a 7-0 OCC win over host Dublin Jerome Monday afternoon.

With the win, their 13th straight, the Pacers clinched an outright OCC-Cardinal Division championship.

Hayes set the tone with a three-run first before adding two more runs in the second, another in the fourth and one in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Osborne allowed just five hits while striking out eight in the complete-game win.

Julia Burch led the Celtics with a pair of hits, both singles, while Jenna Watts suffered the setback in the circle.

Olentangy Berlin 4, Worthington Kilbourne 3

The Wolves tied things up with a run in the sixth, but the host Bears regained control with one in the bottom half on the way to an OCC win Monday in Delaware.

Seven different Berlin players finished with a hit, including Kirsten Kracht, who finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Ally Siegrist picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking four.

Big Walnut 21, Franklin Heights 0, 6 inn.

The Golden Eagles pounded out 26 hits and Sierra Perry and Autumn Imhoff combined for a two-hit shutout in Monday’s win over the host Falcons.

Molly Sharpe led Big Walnut at the plate, finishing a perfect 5-for-5 with six RBI and two runs scored. Taylor Schulz was also 5-for-5, adding two RBI and three runs, while Hailey Krinn and Alyssa Tarney had three hits apiece.

Olentangy 6, Olentangy Orange 1

Payton Cox, Emily Bullock, Mackenzie Condon and Ana Oliverio had two hits apiece as the Braves knocked off the host Pioneers in OCC action Monday afternoon.

Olentangy took the lead with a run in the second before scoring what amounted to be the game-winning tally an inning later. The Braves added three more insurance runs in the fourth before Orange got on the board in the fifth.

Brynn Kibler picked up the win in the circle, allowing a run on six hits while striking out two in seven innings of work.

Alli Rubal led Orange with a pair of hits.

Westerville Central 10, Olentangy Liberty 3

The Warhawks broke the scoring seal with a three-run first and never looked back, rolling to an OCC win over the host Patriots Monday in Powell.

Dani Schoenly and Arica Flaugher both knocked in runs in the seventh to highlight Liberty’s day at the plate.

Kylie Collins had two hits, including a home run, two RBI and four runs scored to lead Central.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_delgazette-23.jpg