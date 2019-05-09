Tennant, Rathell honored; 10 Bishops named All-NCAC

A total of 10 Ohio Wesleyan University men’s lacrosse players were named to the All-North Coast Athletic Conference teams, it was announced Thursday.

Senior attacker Steven Hildebrand (Berwyn, Pa./Conestoga), senior midfielder Cole Jamieson (Okemos, Mich.), senior midfielder Jack Jeschke (Syracuse, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy), freshman defenseman Miles Rathell (Naperville, Ill./Neuqua Valley), and senior attacker Max Tennant (Englewood, Colo./Cherry Creek) were first-team All-NCAC selections; junior midfielder Andrew Mikes (Columbus/Upper Arlington), freshman midfielder Russell Perciballi (Glen Cove, N.Y./St. Dominic), sophomore defenseman Bryson Taylor (Salt Lake City, Utah/Brighton), and senior defenseman Jake Worrell (Powell/Olentangy Liberty) were second-team All-NCAC choices; and junior goalkeeper Joey Sichenzia (Sayville, N.Y.) was an honorable mention All-NCAC pick.

Tennant was named the NCAC’s Offensive Player of the Year. He leads the NCAC in goals (78) and man-up goals (16), and ranks second in the conference with 87 points. He ranked third on the team in ground balls (42). His career total of 262 goals is tied for second all-time in NCAA Division III. Tennant was a first-team All-NCAC pick in 2018 and a second-team all-conference selection in 2017 and 2016, and was named NCAC Newcomer of the Year in 2016.

Rathell was named NCAC Newcomer of the Year. He won a starting spot on the Bishop defense, tied for second on the team in caused turnovers (12), and collected 31 ground balls this season.

Hildebrand ranks third in the NCAC in assists (40), fourth in points (79), and ninth in goals (39). He led the Bishops in assists and ranked second in points and third in goals. Hildebrand was a first-team All-NCAC choice in 2018 and an honorable mention all-conference pick in 2017.

Jamieson ranks fifth in the NCAC in goals (49), seventh in points (70) and man-up goals (7), and is tied for 10th in assists (21). He ranked second on the team in goals and ground balls (43), tied for seccond in caused turnovers (12), and ranked third in points. Jamieson was a second-team All-NCAC choice in 2018.

Jeschke ranks fourth in the NCAC in assists (36) and 10th in points (60). He was second on the team in assists, fourth in goals, and fourth in points. Jeschke was a second-team all-conference pick in 2018.

Mikes, a short-stick defensive midfielder, collected 25 ground balls and caused 5 turnovers. On the offensive end, he contributed a goal and 2 assists.

Perciballi, a face-off specialist, leads the NCAC in face-off wins (234) and ground balls (155). He won 52.3 percent of his faceoffs this season (234-447).

Taylor led the team in caused turnovers (13) and collected 36 ground balls this season. He contributed a goal and 2 assists on the offensive end. Taylor was an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2018.

Worrell was named to the all-conference teams as a long-stick defensive midfielder. He collected 33 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers this season. Worrell was a second-team all-conference pick in 2018 and an honorable mention All-NCAC selection in 2017 and 2016.

Sichenzia ranks third in the NCAC in saves percentage (.533), goals-against average (10.84) and goalkeeper wins (9).

Ohio Wesleyan finished the season with an 11-8 overall record. The Battling Bishops finished second in the NCAC championship race with a 7-1 record in conference play, then finished as runner-up in the NCAC tournament.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

