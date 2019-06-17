Darts solid in 1st COSA meet

The Delaware Darts Swim Team made an early-season splash at the first COSA meet of the summer, picking up more than a few first-place finishes Saturday morning at Northwest.

Competing in the six-and-under division, the Darts’ Charlotte Pelkey won the girls 25-yard freestyle in 37.50 seconds. She was the youngest winner among the 43 swimmers who made the trip … but certainly not the last.

In the 9-10 age group, Ava Craig took top honors in the girls 25 free with an effort of 19.19 seconds; Conall Fitzharris won the boys 25 free in 21.47 seconds; Maelys Morin won the girls 25 backstroke in 23.67 seconds; Lily Crissinger touched first in the girls 25 butterfly in 22.26 seconds; and Kalib Pelletier-Harris won the boys 25 fly in 27.36 seconds.

Craig, Morin, Keira Lazar and Lyla Fette combined to pad the Darts’ point total in the relays, winning the girls 100-freestyle event in 1:31.36. The foursome of Pelletier-Harris, Sam Breglia, Grayson Hall and Ryan Szafranski also won, finishing the boys 100 freestyle relay in 1:37.59.

In the 11-12 division, Ashley Hammond picked up first-place points in the girls 50 free thanks to a time of 32.43 seconds. She also won the 50 breaststroke in 44.01 seconds. Isabelle Lazar also nabbed a win, taking top honors in the girls 50 backstroke in 43.32 seconds, while Charlotte Ayers won the girls 50 fly in 44.77 seconds and Owen Breglia won the boys 50 fly in 1:03.80.

As for the relays, Ayers, Isabelle Lazar, Lucy Rathkopf and Megan Anderson won the girls 200-freestyle race in 2:49.37. The Darts also won the boys 200-freestyle event.

Finally, in the 13-and-over division, Samantha Beam won the 50 breaststoke in 53.26 seconds; Wesley Fuller won the boys 50 backstroke in 49.42 seconds; and Max Sanclemente finished first in the boys 50 fly with a time of 50.52 seconds.

Fuller and Sanclemente were also part of the a winning 200 freestyle relay team.

Next up, the Darts will compete in Wednesday’s Greater Columbus Swim League showdown against Highlands Park.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_delgazette-1.jpg