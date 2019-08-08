Patriots nab runner-up honors at Warhawk Invite

The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team finished second and Olentangy Orange’s Corbin Bentley carded the second-lowest round among individuals at the Warhawk Invitational Thursday at Rattlesnake Ridge.

The Patriots finished with a combined 300 — a score just three strokes behind Cincinnati Moeller’s 297. Andrew Blosser and Ben Armbruster led the charge with 73s.

Grant Smeltzer carded a solid 76 and Jack O’Donnell fired a 78 to smooth out Liberty’s top four.

The Pioneers, meanwhile, finished sixth overall with a 320. Jon Green (77), Luke Johnson (82) and Nathan Brown (88) backed Bentley on the team’s cumulative scorecard.

Olentangy was also in action, finishing with a combined 328. Tyler Phillips (77), Bennett Zeitner (79), Braeden Gulley (86) and Ben Wilch (86) scored for the Braves.

Colt Classic

Jevin Beard led the way with an 82 as the Buckeye Valley boys golf team finished seventh in the 13-team Colt Classic Thursday at Deer Ridge Golf Club.

Connor Wright (87), Ben Brown (87) and Reese Cramer (88) also contributed to the Barons’ combined 344.

Wooster won the tournament with a 319.

GIRLS GOLF

Buckeye Valley took on host Wellington Thursday at Raymond Memorial, winning with a 206.

Mackenzie Furches led the Barons with a 44 while Kirsten Fridley was close behind with a round of 47. Other BV scorers included Emily Longworth (54) and Madison Lowe (61).

