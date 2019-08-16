Big Walnut holds off New Albany in opener

Avery Maxeiner got the Big Walnut girls soccer team off to a fast start, finding the back of the net six minutes into the season opener against visiting New Albany Friday night in Sunbury.

The score stayed locked at 1-0 until Maxeiner added what proved to be the game winner early in the second half, scoring off a feed from Alexis Schone with just over 30 minutes to play.

Things got tight late. Morgan Wiest sliced the New Albany deficit in half with a goal at the 17:22 mark of the second half, but BW keeper Payton Carter — who finished with six saves in the win — didn’t allow anything else the rest of the way.

New Albany’s Jordan Conley finished with four saves in the setback.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 0, Dublin Coffman 0; Olentangy Orange 2, Olentangy Berlin 0

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy Liberty scored three second-half goals to turn what was a scoreless game at the break into a 3-0 win to start the season Friday night against host Thomas Worthington.

Jaggar Brooker broke the scoring seal early in the second half before Liam Garcia and Ludwig Conrad added some insurance down the stretch.

Olentangy 3, Hilliard Darby 2

Sophomore Danny Leeper scored twice and Colin McComb added another as the Braves rallied past the host Panthers to start the season Friday night in Hilliard.

Darby scored the game’s first goal, but the Braves tallied three unanswered to take control.

Grant Robinson had seven saves in the Olentangy goal.

Also: Olentangy Orange 1, Olentangy Berlin 1; New Albany 1, Big Walnut 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin continued its perfect start to the young season Friday, blanking visiting Mount Vernon 5-0 in an OTCA match.

Vidya Puttagunta picked up the most convincing win, earning a 6-0, 6-0 decision at third singles.

