Wirth, Barons cruise past London 5-2

Evy Wirth chipped in a goal and an assist in both halves to lead the Buckeye Valley girls soccer team to a 5-2 non-league win over visiting London Thursday in Delaware.

Wirth got her team on the board with an unassisted tally early on, then assisted on a Sela Whitney goal to make it a 2-0 game. Rachel Kulha made it 3-0 shortly after before London scored its only two goals of the game just before halftime.

Wirth’s second goal made it 4-2 late in the second half before Faith Durbin deposited a feed from Wirth past the London keeper to smooth out the scoring summary.

Felicity Lisenbee had one save in the BV goal while London’s Amber Wolford finished with 20.

Also: Big Walnut 0, Westerville North 0

BOYS SOCCER

Five different players scored as Olentangy Berlin rolled to a 5-0 non-league win over visiting Whitehall-Yearling Thursday night in Delaware.

Ethan Cochran broke the scoring seal off a pass from Will Harrington. Luke Eisenhower made it 2-0 with a successful penalty kick shortly after and the Bears cruised from there.

Mason Morris, Dominic Antronica and Harry Bialos also scored in the win.

VOLLEYBALL

The Olentangy Liberty volleyball team picked up a solid non-league win on the road Thursday, dropping host Gahanna in three sets.

The Patriots took care of business in the first, winning 25-14, and wrapped things up with respective wins of 25-13 and 25-15 in the second and third.

Raegan Rosi led the way with 13 kills, four aces and nine digs. Logan Flaugh was also solid, collecting a team-best 21 assists.

Dublin Scioto 3, Delaware Hayes 0

The Pacers battled in all three sets, but fell a little short each time as the host Irish notched a 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 league win Thursday in Dublin.

Anna Johnson led Hayes with seven kills and 14 assists while Rebecca Rocassin added six kills and eight assists in the setback.

Delaware Christian 3, Lakewood 0

Lyssi Snouffer had 17 digs, 13 kills and seven aces to lead the Eagles to a straight-set win over visiting Hebron Lakewood Thursday night in Delaware.

DCS won the first set 25-10 before taking care of business in the second and third by respective scores of 25-12 and 25-14.

Other standouts included Sloane Dellipoala, who finished with 10 kills, three digs and a pair of aces; Emma Rindfuss, who had 17 digs; and Grace Williams, who finished with 15 assists and five aces.

Olentangy Orange 3, Hilliard Davidson 0

Hannah Borer had 29 assists and five aces, London Davis collected 13 kills and Makenzie Moll finished with eight digs as the Pioneers rolled to a 25-7, 25-9, 25-15 non-league win over the visiting Wildcats Thursday in Lewis Center.

Also: River Valley def. Buckeye Valley 25-13, 25-17, 25-17; Hilliard Bradley def. Olentangy Berlin 25-18, 25-11, 25-16

GIRLS GOLF

Big Walnut 211, Westerville South 229

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty 303, Dublin Coffman 306

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut 5, Canal Winchester 0

