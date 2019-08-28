Berlin clips Jerome in OCC action

Dublin Jerome’s undefeated streak in OCC-Cardinal action came to an end Wednesday at Darby Creek, and Olentangy Berlin gets the credit for it.

The Bears, led by Bryce Reed’s 71 and Leila Raines’ 74, fired a combined 303 to edge the previously unbeaten Celtics by six strokes. Jerome fell to 20-1 with the loss while Berlin improved to 18-3 with one leg to go.

Ethan Hegg and Layne Comyns fired respective rounds of 76 and 82 to smooth out the Bears’ top four.

Delaware Hayes was also in action, finishing with a 326. The Pacers are now fourth behind Jerome, Berlin and Hilliard Bradley with a 13-8 record.

Brady Gazarek led Hayes with a 77. Other scorers included Mark Sulek (82), Luke Gazarek (83) and Colin Bibler (84).

Tuesday at Denison, Olentangy Liberty carded a combined 312 to win the third leg of OCC-Buckeye play and take a slim led over Olentangy Orange with one league match to go.

Patriot scorers included Grant Smeltzer (73), Hunter Corbin (74), Ben Armbruster (82) and Andrew Blosser (83).

Orange finished second with a 312 thanks to solid rounds from Corbin Bentley (75) and Luke Johnson (76). Other Pioneer scorers included Jon Green (81) and Nathan Brown (83).

Olentangy, meanwhile, finished fourth with a team total of 325. Bennett Zeitner led the charge with a 72 while Tyler Phillips (80), Braeden Gulley (84) and Ben Wilch (89) also contributed.

Finally, Big Walnut was in action in the third leg of the OCC-Capital Division, finishing just two strokes behind first-place New Albany with a 315 at Turnberry.

Golden Eagle scorers included Kyle Williams (75), Kolin McKee (79), Austen Bennett (80) and Kenny Schneider (81).

GIRLS GOLF

Emily Longworth earned medalist honors with a solid nine-hole round of 48 to lead the Buckeye Valley girls golf team at Wednesday’s tri-match against host North Union and Fairbanks.

Kirsten Fridley backed Longworth with a 50, Mackenzie Furches had a 51 and Madison Lowe smoothed out the squad’s top four with a 62.

Fairbanks won the match with a team total of 207. Buckeye Valley finished second with a 211 while North Union rounded out the scoring summary with a combined 242.

GIRLS TENNIS

The Delaware Hayes girls tennis team battled, but couldn’t close out visiting DeSales in Wednesday’s 5-0 non-league setback.

Lilly Tope and the doubles duo of Grace Martin and Meredith Keller came the closest to notching wins. Tope fell 1-6, 6-3, 2-6 at third singles while Martin and Keller were edged 7-5, 2-6, 8-10 at first doubles.

The Pacers return to action Thursday against host Worthington Kilbourne.

Also: Dublin Jerome 5, Olentangy Berlin 0; Buckeye Valley 4, River Valley 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Evy Wirth poured in three goals as the Buckeye Valley girls soccer team picked up a 4-2 win over host Worthington Christian Wednesday night.

The conference win, their first since moving from the MOAC to the MSL, got the Barons off to a good start in their new league.

Buckeye Valley 4, Worthington Christian 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Hannah Brown scored all three goals, including the game-winner off a corner in overtime, to lead the Olentangy Orange field hockey team to a 3-2 win over host Dublin Coffman Wednesday night.

The Pioneers improved to 2-1-1 with the win.

Liberty edges Orange to take over 1st place