Pacers knock off Bears in straight sets

Mia Thompson collected a team-best 17 digs and Natalie Davis finished with 11 kills to lead the Delaware Hayes girls volleyball team to a three-set win over visiting Olentangy Berlin Tuesday night.

The Pacers won the first set 25-18 before smoothing out the scoring summary with wins of 25-20 and 25-18 in the second and third, respectively.

Anna Johnson also had a nice night for Hayes, finishing with 13 digs and 11 assists.

Delaware Christian 3, Northside Christian 0

The Eagles picked up their third league win in as many tries Tuesday night, rolling to a 25-13, 25-3, 25-10 win over host Northside Christian.

DCS had 18 aces in the win. Abby Blackburn had six of them while Emma Rindfuss followed with five. Lyssi Snouffer was also solid, finishing with 15 kills and nine digs, while Sloane Dellipoala had nine kills, three blocks and two digs.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville North 0

Claranne Fechter had a big night, collecting a game-best 16 kills and 15 digs to lead the Patriots to a three-set win over the visiting Warriors Tuesday in Powell.

The Patriots, who got 17 assists from Julia Gomez and five aces from Sarah Rausch, won the first set 25-9 before sealing the deal with respective wins of 25-20 and 25-11 in the second and third.

Also: Olentangy def. Westerville Central 25-17, 25-20, 26-24

GIRLS SOCCER

Kylee Beinecke paced the offense with two goals and Ella Schwertfager anchored the defense with six saves as the Olentangy girls soccer team rolled to a 6-0 win over visiting Westerville South Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Olivia Heskett, Rachel Austin, Audrey Oliver and Carly Ross also scored in the win.

Olentangy Orange 1, Olentangy Liberty 0

Sophia Leonetti’s first-half goal, which came via a penalty kick, proved to be the difference as the Pioneers edged the host Patriots Tuesday night in Powell.

The shutout, thanks in part to keeper Amanda Poorbaugh’s six saves, was Orange’s fifth of the season.

Also: Big Walnut 1, Canal Winchester 1; Delaware Hayes 0, Thomas Worthington 0

BOYS SOCCER

Ethan Cochran scored off a feed from Mike Lapid and the defense made it hold up as the Olentangy Berlin boys soccer team picked up a key 1-0 league win over visiting Dublin Jerome Tuesday night in Delaware.

Bears’ goalie Connor Sexton had two saves in the shutout win.

Olentangy 2, Westerville South 2

Christian Bowens scored in his first game back and Colin McComb had a goal and an assist to help the Braves rally from an 0-2 deficit and earn a draw against the host Wildcats Tuesday in Westerville.

GIRLS GOLF

Mackenzie Furches fired a program-record 41 to lead the Buckeye Valley girls golf team to a solid showing at Tuesday’s tri-match with Riverside and host Fairbanks.

Other BV scorers included Kirsten Fridley (46), Emily Longworth (54) and Madison Lowe (58).

The Barons shot a combined 199. Fairbanks won with a 187 while Riverside smoothed out the scoring summary with a 241.

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Orange 4, Olentangy Berlin 1

