Pacers get back on track

The Delaware Hayes football team played from in front all game long, scoring early and often on the way to a convincing 49-6 non-league win over visiting Westland Friday night.

The Pacers (2-1) capitalized on their first drive of the game, taking a 7-0 lead when Blake Eiland connected with Addison Harvey for a 33-yard scoring strike at the 9:32 mark of the first quarter.

Hayes doubled its advantage on the first play of the second — a five yard TD run by Jahi Broussard-Nash. Westland (1-2) got on the board with a one-yard run from Jack Little with 5:21 left until the break, but the Pacers struck for two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the half to take control for good.

Logan Eubanks made it 21-6 with a three-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left in the second and Broussard-Nash hauled in a 41-yard touchdown strike from Eiland less than a minute later to send the Pacers to the locker room on a high note.

Hayes added a trio of touchdowns in the second half to seal the deal— a five-yard run from Broussard-Nash after a Kaleb Shaw interception with seven minutes to go in the third, a three-yard run by Ty Gillman early in the fourth and a 34-yard run by Callan Young with 4:12 left.

Olentangy Liberty 35, Glenville 0

The Patriots (3-0) continued their hot start to the season, scoring 21 first-quarter points on the way to a lopsided non-league win over the visiting Tarblooders (0-3) Friday night in Powell.

Jackson Roberts broke the scoring seal with a three-yard touchdown run with 2:56 left in the first quarter and Corbin Parrish added a couple touchdown passes — the first a 25-yarder to A.J. Rausch and the second a 25-yard strike to Camden Barcus — before the quarter came to a close.

Aidan Kenley added a 20-yard TD run in the third quarter and Dylan Stevens returned a fumble to the end zone to smooth out the scoring summary.

Big Walnut 21, Shelby 14

Jagger Barnett found an open John White for a 15-yard TD connection with 5:50 left in the third, breaking a 14-14 tie and lifting the Golden Eagles (2-1) to a solid non-league win over the visiting Whippets (2-1) Friday night.

The Golden Eagles collected 313 yards of total offense in the game, with 235 of those coming on the ground.

Tyler Crotinger shouldered the bulk of the load, running for 145 yards on 29 carries. He had a touchdown in the win as well — a 33-yarder to give his team a 14-6 lead with 7:38 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles’ other score, their first of the game, was a 21-yard scoring strike from Barnett to Shane Barnecut midway through the second.

Olentangy 35, Springfield 14

The Braves outscored the hosts 14-0 in the second half to turn a one-score game at halftime into a convincing non-league win by the time all was said and done Friday night in Springfield.

Trent Maddox found Jake Coleman for a 22-yard score, their second TD connection of the game, to give Olentangy (2-1) some breathing room midway through the third quarter. He kept it himself for a 29-yard touchdown run several minutes later to all but ice it.

The defense took care of the rest, keeping the Blue Devils off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

St. John’s Jesuit 42, Olentangy Berlin 19

The Bears (1-2) were outscored by just one point in the second half, but feel into a hole they couldn’t climb out of as the Titans (2-1) parlayed a 35-13 halftime lead into a non-league win Friday night in Toledo.

Berlin moved the ball, collecting 394 yards of total offense, but couldn’t stop St. John’s Jesuit from doing the same. The Titans finished with 458 yards.

Jacob Moeller led the Bears, completing 15 of his 24 passes for 261 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the setback. Johnny Spinner had 81 yards on the ground while Jack Nebraska and Aiden Mowrey caught touchdown passes.

Mount Vernon 43, Buckeye Valley 9

The Barons’ (0-3) Scott Steck made it a 16-6 game with a nine-yard TD reception from Andy Anthony late in the first quarter, but it was all Yellow Jackets (3-0) the rest of the way as visiting Mount Vernon rolled to a non-league win Friday night in Delaware.

BV got a 38-yard field goal from Felipe Scharff — the only points by either team in the second quarter. Mount Vernon controlled things the rest of the way, though, outscoring Buckeye Valley 20-0 in the second half.

Patriots, Golden Eagles, Braves collect big wins