Big runs lift Barons over Rams

DELAWARE – Mya Kelly caught fire with six service aces to carry the Buckeye Valley girls volleyball team in a 16-0 run to close the first set of a 25-5, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Whitehall-Yearling in MSL-Ohio play Tuesday night.

“I got nervous at the end,” Kelly said. “I was aiming for different zones to mix it up. I didn’t want to hit it in the same zone twice.”

Whitehall came back strong in the second set. Mya Fuller had a block and a kill and Tashy Cherotich added a kill as a part of a 7-1 rally early in the second set that gave the Rams a 10-7 lead.

Then, Libby Huston and Alex Hardman took over for the Barons. Houston had four kills and an ace and Hardman added three kills, a block and an ace to help BV close out the set on a 17-6 run.

“When we utilize our middles – we’re a pretty strong team,” BV coach Sedona Neumann said. “They’ve got amazing verticles … and when they can get on top of the ball – they’re unstoppable.”

BV’s bugaboo has been the second set this season.

“We’ll have trouble sometimes going from first set to second set,” Huston said. “It’s like a roller coaster – we’ll have our highs and we’ll have our lows. But it’s good that we’re a positive team that’s close-knit and we’re all friends.”

The win closes out the Barons’ first run through league play, which included a pair of five-set thrillers against Grandview Heights and Columbus Academy that ended in defeat.

Both of those games are at home later in the season, so Neumann hopes to see a different result.

But wins and losses aren’t the big picture at the moment. Right now, it comes down to just one thing.

“Really, I’m just looking for progress,” Neumann said. “We want to see them improve on something every, single game.”

Huston finished with eight kills and Gabby Kuebler added five while Jordan Atiyeh had 18 assists and six digs to lead BV.

Kelsey Fenner chipped in four aces for the Barons, who finished with 18 as a team.

BV is back at it Wednesday at 7 p.m. at old MOAC-rival North Union in non-league play.

Delaware Christian 3, Madison Christian 0

Lyssi Snouffer had 15 kills and 11 digs and Grace Williams added 19 assists, five aces and five digs to help the Eagles stay perfect with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-11 win Tuesday night at Madison Christian.

Other DCS standouts included Erin Bauslaugh (16 assists, four kills, five digs and three aces) and Abby Blackburn (nine digs, six kills and five aces).

Dublin Scioto 3, Delaware Hayes 1

The Pacers won the first set, but the Irish took each of the last three to notch a 23-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-15 league win Tuesday night.

Natalie Davis and Rebecca Rocassin led Hayes with seven kills apiece. Rocassin also added 12 assists and 14 digs. Other standouts included Anna Johnson (22 assists and 15 digs) and Mia Thompson (17 digs).

Also: Hilliard Bradley def. Olentangy Berlin 25-16, 25-17, 25-8; Olentangy Liberty def. Olentangy 25-21, 25-11, 25-18

BOYS SOCCER

Mason Morris found the back of the net twice to help Olentangy Berlin outlast Thomas Worthington 4-3 Tuesday night.

The Bears, who improved to 6-1-2 with the win, also got goals from Dominic Antronica and Landon Kuhn.

Connor Sexton had two saves in the Berlin goal.

Olentangy Orange 2, Westerville Central 0

Kyle Stringer and Alex James scored as the Pioneers blanked the Warhawks in OCC action Tuesday night.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 7, Westerville South 0; Olentangy 0, Westerville North 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Sydney Walker and Cameryn Susey scored the goals and Lindsey Whitemore and Sarah Cain collected the assists as Olentangy Berlin knocked off Thomas Worthington 2-1 Tuesday night.

Olentangy 3, Westerville North 2

Carly Ross scored a pair and Rachel Austin added another to lead the Braves past the Warriors Tuesday night.

Katie Scott anchored the defense with 12 saves in the Olentangy goal.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 6, Westerville South 0; Olentangy Orange 3, Westerville Central 0; Hilliard Bradley 1, Delaware Hayes 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy 5, Olentangy Berlin 0; Reynoldsburg 3, Big Walnut 2

BOYS GOLF

Delaware Christian 175, Mechanicsburg 182; Olentangy Berlin 158, St. Charles 164

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

