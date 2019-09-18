Warrawee Ubeaut equals world record to take 49th Jugette

World champion Warrawee Ubeaut turned in an impressive two-heat performance to win the $259,600 Jugette for three-year-old filly pacers Wednesday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

At the start of the $155,760 final heat, Treacherous Reign (Dexter Dunn) protected his rail position forcing Warrawee Ubeaut and Yannick Gingras to sit second.

As the field passed the 1/8 mile pole, Gingras sent Warrawee Ubeaut after the lead but Treacherous Reign forced the eventual winner back into the two-hole at the quarter in :26 2/5.

The field raced in post-position order past the half in :55 2/5. As the field approached the same point as the failed clearing attempt, Warrawee Ubeaut exploded out of the pocket and cleared Treacherous Reign past the three-quarter pole in 1:23 3/5.

Gingras sat cool in the bike as the duo sprinted home in :26 3/5 to stop the timer in 1:50 1/5, which equaled the stakes and world record.

Ideation Hanover (James MacDonald) rallied to take the place spot, Treacherous Reign held on for third and Bestseller Hanover (Jason Bartlett) was fourth.

The win was trainer Ron Burke and Gingras’ third Jugette title.

The swift daughter of Sweet Lou is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Phillip Collura, J&T Silva-Purnel-Libby and Weaver Bruscemi.

Warrawee Ubeaut leaves Delaware with a five race win streak and $1,175,393 in career earnings.

In the second $51,920 elimination, Stonebridge Soul (Tim Tetrick) was sent hard off the gate’s wings and led the field briefly until Warrawee Ubeaut retook control before the opening quarter of the mile.

Warrawee Ubeaut was not seriously challenged and cruised to a 6 ¼ length win over Stonebridge Soul with Carbon Capture (Chris Page) and Under The Hood (Joe Bongiorno) also advancing to the final heat.

In the first elimination, Treacherous Reign was sent off the starting gate’s wings and took control of the field with Bestseller Hanover sitting in the pocket.

Treacherous Reign turned back a challenge from Ideation Hanover and cruised to a 1 ¼ length victory in 1:52. Bestseller Hanover and She’s Allright (Chris Page) finished third and fourth, respectively, to advance to the final.

Hannah takes Standardbred trot

Two-year-old filly trotter Hannah and driver Andy Miller cruised to a 3 ½ length victory in the $46,000 Standardbred trot in Wednesday action at the Delaware County Fair.

When the field of six was sent on their way, Miller sent the eventual winner right to the front and was able to control the fractions of :28 4/5, :58 1/5 and 1:27 1/5. Hannah used a :28 4/5 last quarter to defeat Skyway Tinacious (Peter Wrenn) and Mizzy Brenda K (Mike Wilder) in 1:56, a new lifetime mark.

The Muscle Hill lass is trained by Julie Miller for the Andy Miller Stable, Dumain Haven Farm and Little E LLC.

Much like the filly trot, Keystone Eureka (Tim Tetrick) used a late brush to collar the pacesetters in the deep stretch to take the $46,800 Standardbred two-year-old filly pace.

Don’t Speak (Brett Miller) received the first call, but relinquished the lead to Dance Club (Matt Kakaley).

As the field turned for home, Don’t Speak looked to be the winner but Keystone Eureka timed her last rush perfectly to win by ¾ of a length over another fast closer, Coral Reef Hanover (Mike Wilder). Don’t Speak and Dance Club rounded out the top four.

Ryan Miller trains the son of Somebeachsomewhere for the Miller Racing Stable.

Sophia Lia wins Buckette

Sophia Lia (Tim Tetrick) and French Café (Andy Miller) traded the lead in the first quarter of a mile, but Sophia Lia passed French Café in the final eighth of a mile to take the $76,125 Buckette for three-year-old trotting fillies.

The final time of 1:54 3/5 established a new lifetime mark for the Guccio filly.

Sophia Lia is trained and co-owned by Chris Beaver, Donald Robinson, RBH Ventures and William Rufenacht.

Yannick Gingras and Warrawee Ubeaut close in on the finish line to win the $259,600 Jugette for three-year-old filly pacers Wednesday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_Warrawee-Ubeaut.jpg Yannick Gingras and Warrawee Ubeaut close in on the finish line to win the $259,600 Jugette for three-year-old filly pacers Wednesday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Brad Conrad | For the Gazette Warrawee Ubeaut and her connections pose in the winner’s circle after taking top honors in the Jugette Wednesday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_Warrawee-Ubeaut-Winner-Circle-.jpg Warrawee Ubeaut and her connections pose in the winner’s circle after taking top honors in the Jugette Wednesday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Brad Conrad | For the Gazette