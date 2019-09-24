DCS bounces back with straight-set win

After dropping its first match of the season over the weekend, the Delaware Christian volleyball team bounced back in a big way with a key 3-0 league win over host Shekinah Christian Tuesday night.

The Eagles (16-1) won the first set 25-13 before wrapping things up with respective wins of 25-22 and 25-17 in the second and third.

Sloane Dellipoala had a career night, finishing with 15 kills, six digs and an ace. Other DCS standouts included Allison Grover (10 kills, two aces and four blocks), Abbi Maurer (two kills, one dig and four blocks) and Lyssi Snouffer (seven kills, 15 digs and an ace).

Abby Blackburn was also solid in the win, finishing with four aces, while Grace Williams and Erin Bauslaugh combined for 28 assists.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Westerville South 0

The Wildcats gave the Patriots a bit of a scare in the second set — a set Liberty eventually won by a slim 25-23 margin — but it was smooth sailing in the other two on the way to a league win Tuesday night.

The Patriots won the first set 25-10 and the last 25-7 to seal the deal.

Claranne Fechter led the way with 16 kills while Logan Flaugh and Julia Gomez had 20 assists apiece. Sydney Novy was also solid, closing with 16 digs and four aces, both team highs, in the win.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Thomas Worthington 25-19, 25-17, 25-16; Olentangy def. Westerville North 25-7, 25-14, 25-15; Buckeye Valley def. CSG 25-21, 25-15, 25-20

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy Berlin picked up its eighth win of the season Tuesday, improving to 8-1-2 with a solid 2-1 victory over Hilliard Darby.

Landon Kuhn scored off a feed from Mike Lapid and Dominic Antronica added another to account for the final margin. Zach Jasper scored the Panthers’ lone goal while Conner Sexton anchored the Bears’ defense with five saves in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 5, Westerville North 0

Blake Collins scored a pair of goals, Liam Garcia and Graydon Shook each added another and an own goal smoothed out the scoring summary as the Patriots blanked the Warriors in OCC play Tuesday night.

Also: Olentangy 3, Westerville Central 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Olentangy Liberty’s Quinn Casey scored a pair of goals, both off feeds from Emma Lindsey, but Westerville North found the back of the net with just 21 seconds left in the game to escape with a 3-2 league win Tuesday night.

Also: Big Walnut 5, Newark 1; Olentangy Orange 7, Westerville South 0; Clear Fork 2, Buckeye Valley 1; Worthington Kilbourne 0, Delaware Hayes 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin 3, Gahanna Lincoln 2; Marysville 4, Delaware Hayes 1

