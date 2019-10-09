Barons battle back on Senior Night

The Buckeye Valley boys soccer team couldn’t quite send its seniors out with a win on Senior Night, but Wednesday’s 3-3 draw against visiting Whitehall-Yearling was certainly a well-earned result considering the way things were going early.

The Barons couldn’t get much of anything rolling in the first half. The Rams outshot them 5-1, taking a 2-0 lead into halftime thanks to goals from Jose Alverado (11th minute) and Edni Martinez (18th minute).

BV (4-9-2, 0-5-1 MSL) sliced its deficit in half when Aspen Schneller — one of four seniors honored, along with Jack Scheeler, Charlie Daily and Bryce Alkire — found the back of the net five minutes into the second half.

Martinez got his second for Whitehall a minute later, but J.P. Seliskar and Eli Aquino scored to get Buckeye Valley back to even. Aquino’s goal came with just seven minutes left.

“J.P. made a really smart play on his goal,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “Great combination play on Eli’s goal … I just love the way we fought back.

“As always, I’m very proud of, and happy for, the seniors. They weren’t about to quit on Senior Night.”

Scheeler finished with seven saves in the Baron net.

Next up, Buckeye Valley turns its attention to the postseason. It’ll take on host London in Wednesday’s sectional final.

