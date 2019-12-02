Balanced Eagles roll past Stars, 64-39

COLUMBUS – Three players went for double-doubles to lead the Delaware Christian girls basketball team to a 64-39 victory at Centennial in non-league play Monday night.

Lyssi Snouffer scored 32 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, including nine in the first quarter alone to lead the Eagles (3-0).

Katie Neuhart had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Abbi Maurer was also solid with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for DCS.

“It’s just a matter of working together to put our bodies into people,” Neuhart said. “If there’s someone near the rim – we just find them and get our bodies into them and jump. I work with Lyssi on it and I’m always getting my jump higher because of her. She pushes me.”

Neuhart scored on the first two possessions of the game to stake the Eagles to a 4-0 lead and they never trailed.

“I think we’re really balanced,” DCS coach Jackie Boggs said. “We’re a little deeper than we’ve ever been. If (opponents) want to stop Lyssi – they can. But then Katie started us off scoring. Then, they’re like ‘O.K., we gotta guard her.’ And then it becomes easier for (Snouffer). Then you add Abbi Maurer and Emma Rindfuss and Elizabeth Ringley can score, too.”

Snouffer and Neuhart led a 15-0 run in the third quarter that put the game out of reach. Snouffer scored nine points during the rally, which Neuhart started and then assisted on three baskets as DCS built a 49-23 lead.

We went in there knowing that they’re going to be in our face and they’re going be stronger than some MOCAL teams that we face,” Neuhart said. “But we’re strong and we can trust each other. We played really well as a team.”

Maurer had seven points in the second quarter alone, including a step-back three-pointer from the left wing to give the Eagles a 14-point lead.

Snouffer did a lot of her damage at the foul line by converting 16 of 20 free throws, including four straight as DCS’ lead ballooned to 26-10 with a little over a minute left in the first half.

But Tyler Johnson responded with eight points in the final minute, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the left wing to help the Stars (1-1) pull with 28-18 at the break.

Johnson finished with 13 points, four rebounds and a couple of steals and Naa Dromo Korley added 10 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Stars (1-1).

“We did not match their energy on either end and could never find any spark to get ourselves going,” Stars’ coach Pete Baumann said. “(Johnson) will get really hot and score in bunches. But then we came out in the second half and whatever (spark) that might have been didn’t materialize.”

Olentangy Liberty 48, Akron Buchtel 47

Gina Santangelo buried a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Olentangy Liberty girls basketball team to a non-league win in overtime over Akron Buchtel on Sunday night at Walsh University.

Kelly Levering scored 13 points, Jordan Rich had 10 and Caitlin Splain and Trinity Ramos added eight points each to lead the Patriots (1-1), who trailed by five with 1:20 left in the extra frame.

The game-winner was the second triple on the night for Santangelo, who finished with six points. Levering and Splain also knocked down two apiece from long range.

Jay Rogers had 20 points and Amiyah Stallings added 12 to lead the Griffins (0-2).

Buckeye Valley 36, CSG 20

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team used a stout defense to hold visiting Columbus School for Girls to one point in the third quarter to blow open a win in MSL-Ohio play Saturday in Delaware.

Dani Grether had 14 points, Paige Garrett had seven and Anika Craft and Chelsea Edington each added six to lead the Barons (2-0, 2-0).

Eva Nicolosi had six points to lead the Unicorns (1-2, 0-2).

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_delgazette-2.jpg

By Michael Rich For the Gazette

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichnotwealthy or contact him at mrichnotwealthy@gmail.com.