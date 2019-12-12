BV’s Scowden leaves hospital, expected to make full recovery

After a six-day stay at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Buckeye Valley big man Troy Scowden got to go home Thursday.

“Hello you beautiful people,” he said in a Twitter post. “The community support has been unbelievable. I love all you guys … I’m coming home.”

What started as a scary fall in last Friday’s non-league showdown against visiting KIPP Columbus ended with a best-case scenario for Scowden. He’ll miss the rest of the season, but avoided surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

BV coach Andy Gast called it a miracle.

“I’m so happy for him and his family,” he said. “Even (Ohio State) coach (Chris) Holtmann came by.”

Holtmann was one of many to offer support in person. Many others offered it up via a GoFundMe campaign which was launched shortly after the accident. It raised $3,000 of the $5,000 goal in just one day, and currently sits at almost $6,000.

It all started when Scowden was knocked to the floor while going up for a dunk. Attempting to finish off a fast break, he went up and was contested on his attempt, landing on his head and neck.

He was unconscious and went into a seizure, but regained consciousness before an ambulance arrived. Once at the hospital, it was determined he suffered a skull fracture with some bleeding in the brain.

The game against KIPP Columbus was suspended late in the first quarter with the Barons leading 10-2. No reschedule date has been determined.

Buckeye Valley's Troy Scowden, second from right, poses for a picture with his coaches, Josh Gast, Andy Gast and Scott Thomas (left to right) just before leaving Nationwide Children's Hospital Thursday after a six-day stay.