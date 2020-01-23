Eagles soar past Flames

The Delaware Christian girls basketball team continued its dominance over the rest of the Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League, cruising past visiting Shekinah Christian 66-6 Thursday night in Delaware.

Lyssi Snouffer had another double-double, pouring in 26 points to go with 15 rebounds. She also had for assists for the Eagles, who improved to 9-3 overall and 6-0 in MOCAL play.

Katie Neuhart was also solid, finishing just a rebound shy of a double-double of her own. She finished with 16 points, nine boards, seven assists and five steals.

Other DCS standouts included Abbi Maurer, who had seven points, four steals and four assists; Emma Rindfuss, who had six points; and Abby McKee, who chipped in five points in the win.

Shelby Dawson had four of the Flames’ (0-10, 0-4) six points while Madison Higgins had the other two.

Next up, Delaware Christian is slated to take on visiting Northside Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Olentangy Orange picked up four pins and won 10 matches in all on the way to a solid 47-21 league win over host Westerville Central Thursday night.

Keegan Knapp (132), Jack Almond (160), Dylan Dempsey (182) and Issac Campbell (285) powered their way to the pins.

Other Pioneer point producers included Luke Behre, who won by an 8-2 decision at 113; Nathan Westinghouse, who doubled up his opponent 12-6 at 120; Will Ramey, who rallied to a 20-19 win at 126 after trailing 7-12 at the end of the second period; Zach Miller, who won 16-3 at 138; and Ian Krider, who earned a 6-4 win at 145;

Cardan Mutai (220) also secured six points. He was up 7-6 at the end of the second period before his opponent had to forfeit due to injury.

Olentangy Liberty 48, Olentangy 21

Adam Gintert, Mark Ceddia and Lucas Uliano picked up pins to stake the Patriots to an early 18-6 lead they parlayed into a league win over the Braves Thursday night.

Austin Tormasi, Josh Sutton and Hunter Ford also won for Liberty.

Adam Orndorf, Ethan Hand, Ben Hall and Jackson Moses all won for Olentangy.

Also: Delaware Hayes 68, Worthington Kilbourne 10

