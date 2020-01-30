Patriots, Pacers stay perfect in league duals

Ethan Stamp and Jayce Fitzpatrick picked up back-to-back pins to balloon a slim two-point lead to 14 and the Olentangy Liberty wrestling team rolled from there en route to a 48-22 OCC-Buckeye Division dual-meet win over host Westerville Central Thursday night.

The Patriots dropped the first match of the night, but got back to even when Josh Sutton forced his opponent to the mat to make it 6-6.

Hunter Ford made it 12-6 with a pin of his own and, after the Warhawks picked up a win, Nico Leary and Mark Ceddia won 10-5 and 3-2, respectively, to give their team an 18-10 edge a little less than halfway through the dual.

Central powered its way to within two points, 18-16, but quick pins by Stamp and Fitzpatrick gave Liberty some breathing room.

Other Patriot winners included Zach Dunbar, who earned a 5-3 decision; Dylan Russo, who won 7-3; and Jadon Brownlee, who smoothed out the team’s scoring summary with a pin.

Delaware Hayes 48, Hilliard Bradley 15

Ethan Rupp powered his way to a first-period pin in the opening match of the night and the Pacers never looked back on the way to a lopsided OCC-Cardinal Division dual-meet win Thursday night in Delaware.

Hayes improved to 5-0 in the league with the win, clinching at least a share of the conference crown. The Pacers can earn it outright with a win over Olentangy Berlin in a couple weeks.

Other Hayes point producers included Tamas Eder (pin at 113), Paolo Sferrella (pin at 132), Tristan Burton (sudden victory at 145), Emmett Cain (21-5 win at 160), Corbin May (15-7 win at 170), Mason Sutandar (pin at 182), Clay Ours (7-2 win at 195), Nathan Robinson (pin at 220) and Marshall Klingel (3-2 win at 285).

Olentangy Berlin 47, Worthington Kilbourne 27

The Bears were all business on the way to a convincing OCC-Cardinal Division dual-meet win Thursday night in Worthington.

Berlin winners included Tyler Voinovich, Caiden Hooks, Izzy Foston, Corey Hill, JT Tompkins, Evariste Misseou, Matt Kirsop, Dylan Helmers, Garrett Farver, Adam Wallace and Camden Voinovich.

Olentangy Orange 58, Westerville South 19

Luke Behre (113), Geoffrey Kaminski (195), Tristan Bluntschly (170), Zach Miller (138), Keegan Knapp (132) and Will Ramey (126) all picked up pins to lead the Pioneers to a convincing league win over the visiting Wildcats Thursday night.

Ian Krider was also solid, cruising to a 20-4 tech fall while Cardan Mutai (220) and Connor Savanter (152) won by 5-2 and 7-3 decisions, respectively.

Westerville North 58, Olentangy 18

Ethan Hand and Ben Hall earned pins and the Braves picked up a forfeit at 106, but points were hard to come by other than that as they lost Thursday’s league dual against the host Warriors.

GIRLS BOWLING

New Albany 1,585, Olentangy Berlin 1,581

BOYS BOWLING

Olentangy Berlin 2,066, New Albany 1,966

