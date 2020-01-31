Patriots get even with Warriors

The Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team didn’t get off to the best start the first time it met up with Westerville North back in mid-December.

That night, the Patriots lost by 20.

In Friday night’s rematch, though, it was Liberty’s turn to set the tone with a solid start.

The Patriots outscored the visiting Warriors 18-12 in the first quarter and handled them 44-35 the rest of the way en route to a 62-47 OCC-Buckeye Division win.

Henry Hinkle led Liberty (13-5, 6-2), which remained atop the league standings with the win, with a game-high 17 points. Andrew Wade added 15, Ty Foster chipped in 13, Cam Barcus had nine and Tyson Chapman finished with eight.

Chance Perkins paced North (9-10, 4-4) with 15 points.

Delaware Christian 61, Northside Christian 24

Nathan Stewart poured in five three-pointers on the way to a 24-point night to lead the Eagles past the visiting Lions in MOCAL action Friday night.

Pryce Johnson and James Vasek also reached double figures for DCS, scoring 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Eagles, who led 31-9 at halftime, outscored the Lions 20-4 in the third quarter to all but seal the deal.

Westerville South 62, Olentangy Orange 54

The Pioneers got 20 points from Jason Foster and another 16 from Ryan Cutler, but it wasn’t enough as the host Wildcats used a solid start to secure a league win Friday night in Westerville.

South outscored Orange 34-22 in the first half. The Pioneers settled down in the second half, winning both the third and fourth quarters, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Jaiden Guice led the Wildcats with 20 points while Peter Pedrozo and Tabari Howard added 17 and 14, respectively.

Thomas Worthington 55, Olentangy Berlin 35

The Bears used a 15-10 third quarter to get within striking distance, but the host Cardinals won the fourth 13-5 to put the finishing touches on an OCC win Friday night.

Austin Corley led Berlin with 17 points while Adrian Stone had 12 in the setback.

Omar Effiong had a game-best 19 points for Thomas Worthington while Jalen Sullinger added 17.

Westerville Central 69, Olentangy 62

Tasos Cook poured in a game-high 23 points and Landon Tillman and Quincy Clark combined for 22 more to lead the Warhawks past the visiting Braves Friday night in Westerville.

Ethan Smith led Olentangy with 16 points while Josiah Seymour added 13 and Zach Wieging finished with 12.

Grandview 65, Buckeye Valley 44

The Barons led 13-9 after a solid first quarter, but the host Bobcats dominated the rest of the way en route to an MSL-Ohio win Friday night.

Grandview outscored BV 20-11 in the second to take a 29-24 halftime lead and won the third 20-7 to pull away.

Brian Collier and Luke Lachey combined for 50 points for the Bobcats — 30 for Collier and 20 for Lachey.

Max Stokey led the Barons with 10 points while Jake Radcliffe finished with nine.

Hilliard Bradley 59, Delaware Hayes 37

The Pacers played even with the hosts in the first quarter, but the Jaguars outscored them 11-4 in the second and 15-5 in the third to pull away for a league win Friday night in Hilliard.

AJ Mirgon and Keaton Norris had 17 points apiece for Bradley while Nate Griggs led Hayes with 14.

Also: Newark 52, Big Walnut 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Liberty finished with a flourish, outscoring host Westerville North 26-12 in the fourth quarter to wrap up a solid 57-45 OCC-Buckeye Division win Friday night in Westerville.

Trinity Ramos sparked the late surge, scoring 13 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth.

Kelly Levering added 15 points for the Patriots while Jordan Rich chipped in 12.

Alyssa Wright had 18 points for the Warriors, who led by two at the start of the fourth quarter.

Hilliard Bradley 50, Delaware Hayes 40

The Pacers led by three at the break, but the visiting Jaguars outscored them 30-17 in the second half to notch an OCC-Cardinal Division win Friday night in Delaware.

Hayes’ Alexis Amabile, who tied for the team lead with nine points, had seven in the second quarter as Hayes built a 23-20 halftime lead.

Bradley used an 18-5 third to swing the momentum in its favor, though, and the Pacers never quite got it back.

Chloe Jeffers joined Amabile with nine points while Katie Smith hit a couple threes on the way to an eight-point night.

Westerville South 71, Olentangy Orange 31

Aja Austin had 17 points and Anyssa Jones added 15 as the visiting Wildcats rolled to a league win over the Pioneers Friday night in Lewis Center.

Kayla Delmore had 17 points to pace Orange.

Newark 64, Big Walnut 27

The Golden Eagles fell behind 16-3 after the first quarter and never recovered Friday night in Newark.

Tamia Kendrick and Emma Shumate had 17 and 16 points, respectively, for Newark.

Also: Olentangy 32, Westerville Central 18

Olentangy Liberty’s Ty Foster shoots over Westerville North’s Charles Perkins during the first half of Friday’s OCC showdown in Powell. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_21over15-1.jpeg Olentangy Liberty’s Ty Foster shoots over Westerville North’s Charles Perkins during the first half of Friday’s OCC showdown in Powell. Ben Stroup | Gazette