Berry, Ramey place at All-Ohio heptathlon

Sophomore Cooper Berry and freshman Caleb Ramey represented Ohio Wesleyan during the second day of the All-Ohio Division III multi-event championship, hosted by Denison University on Sunday in Granville.

Ramey finished in fifth place with 3,534 points, and Berry was sixth with 1,848 points. Brandon James of Bluffton won the event with 4,292 points.

Ramey had the meet’s fourth-best effort in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking a :09.65, and his time of 3:08.61 in the 1,000-meter run was fifth-best. On Saturday, Ramey opened the meet by clocking the best time in the 60-meter dash, a :07.40. His leap of 20-1½ in the long jump was the third-best of the day, and he tied for fifth in both the shot put and high jump.

Berry had the meet’s top performance in the pole vault, clearing 12-11½. On Saturday, Berry placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 28-3½, and he tied for fifth in the high jump by clearing 5-3.

The points scored in the All-Ohio multi-event competition carry over to Saturday’s All-Ohio championship meet.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Junior Courtney Owens and freshman Madison Manns represented Ohio Wesleyan at the All-Ohio Division III multi-event championship, hosted by Denison University on Sunday in Granville.

Owens finished in fourth place in the All-Ohio standings and fifth place overall with 2,947 points, and Manns was eighth in the All-Ohio standings and 10th overall with 2,263 points. Emily Hilt of Capital won the event with 3,223 points.

Owens opened the meet with a :09.47 in the 60-meter hurdles, the second-best performance of the day. Her time of 2:38.63 in the 800-meter run was third-best, and her throw of 30-0 in the shot put was fourth overall.

Manns cleared 5-1 in the high jump, the fourth-best effort of the day, and her time of :10.94 in the 60-meter hurdles was 10th overall.

The points scored in the All-Ohio multi-event competition carry over to Saturday’s All-Ohio championship meet.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_owu-1.jpg

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.