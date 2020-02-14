Braves hold off Patriots, 55-53

POWELL — Dylan Sigler and Josiah Seymour were huge down the stretch as the Olentangy boys basketball team held off host Olentangy Liberty 55-53 in Friday’s league finale.

Both finished with 13 points … and both did the bulk of their damage late, scoring a combined 19 in the second half.

Sigler scored six straight as the Braves built a 37-29 lead with a minute left in the third quarter.

The Patriots used a 9-0 run early in the fourth to regain the lead — Cam Barcus hit a pair of three-pointers and Ty Foster added another, all off Olentangy turnovers on three straight possessions — but the Braves didn’t flinch.

Down 43-41 with 5:10 left, Austin Brown hit a pair of free throws to get his team back to even and Seymour scored six of the Braves’ next nine points to give them a 52-51 lead with a minute to go.

The Patriots had a couple chances at a go-ahead three, but missed both, and Sigler and Caleb Gossett hit a free throw apiece in the final seconds to give the Braves all the points they would need.

Brown backed Seymour and Sigler with 10 points while Tavian James and Jake Elmore had eight apiece.

Cam Barcus had a game-high 18 points for Liberty, which split the league title with Westerville South with the loss.

Delaware 50, Olentangy Berlin 28

Nate Griggs had 24 points and Paul Burris added 17 as the Pacers rolled to a league win over the visiting Bears in Friday’s regular-season finale.

Berlin hung around early, down just five, 20-15, at halftime, but Hayes all but sealed the deal with a 19-3 third.

Austin Corley led the Bears with 14 points in the loss.

Olentangy Orange 60, Westerville North 55

The Pioneers jumped out to a big lead early and hung on late en route to a league win over the Warriors Friday night in Westerville.

Orange outscored North 18-12 in the first quarter and 14-7 in the second to take a 32-19 lead into the locker room. The Pioneers added a point to their edge with a solid third before the Warriors made things interesting with a 25-16 fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Andre Irvin had a game-high 21 points for Orange while Ryan Cutler added 16 and Jason Foster chipped in 11.

Chance Perkins and Dalton John led North with 14 points apiece.

Big Walnut 62, Groveport 60, OT

The Golden Eagles started slow, but found their form late on the way to a come-from-behind overtime win over the host Cruisers Friday night in Groveport.

Big Walnut trailed 16-8 after the first quarter, but won each of the final three to force the extra session.

Jagger Barnett had 24 points in the win.

Whitehall 66, Buckeye Valley 58, 2OT

The Barons got their big man back, and he played well, but they fell just short as the visiting Rams finally got some separation in the second OT on the way to an MSL-Ohio win Friday night in Delaware.

Troy Scowden, playing for the first time since his scary fall Dec. 6 against KIPP Columbus, was a force. He shared the team lead in points with Dylan Herbert — both had 17 — but only one other player scored more than four.

Whitehall got the early edge with a 15-12 first quarter and 12-8 second, but BV got back to even with a 9-7 third and 14-9 fourth. Both teams had 10 points in the first OT before the Rams won the second 13-5 to seal the deal.

Owen Osborne backed Scowden and Herbert with nine points while Charles Miller and Kievon Wiggins had 14 apiece to lead Whitehall, which wrapped up a share of the MSL-Ohio crown with the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian punctuated a 10-0 run through the Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League Friday, knocking off host Granville Christian 65-35.

Lyssi Snouffer led the charge with 29 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.

Emma Rindfuss and Katie Neuhart were also solid. Rindfuss had 11 points and four boards while Neuhart had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. She also chipped in four assists in the win.

Olentangy's Austin Brown (20) and Gideon Alabi (14) double team Olentangy Liberty's Henry Hinkle during the first half of Friday's OCC showdown in Powell.

Liberty shares league title with South