Baron wrestlers win MSL-Ohio crown

The Buckeye Valley boys wrestling team picked up first-place points in five different weight classes on the way to securing the team title at Saturday’s MSL-Ohio Tournament in Bexley.

Individual champs included Matthew Viri-Dunahue (106 pounds), Ethan Szanati (126), Evan Rosario (132), Ripley Szanati (145) and Perfus Blosser (152).

Viri-Dunahue, who finished a perfect 3-0, beat Bexley’s Sean Palmer 11-3 and Whitehall’s Shea Jordan 5-4 in back-to-back matches to highlight his day. Jordan finished second in the wight class while Palmer closed third.

Ethan Szanati was 4-0 with four pins, Rosario finished 4-0, Ripley Szanati finished 4-0 with his signature win a fifth-round pin that took just 22 seconds and Blosser closed 4-0 with three pins and a hard-fought 7-4 decision over Whitehall’s Erik Taraj.

Other Baron standouts included Cody Dickson (138), Will Weinberg (195) and Zane Skinner, who each finished second; and Sam Jones (160), Clay Whitaker (170) and Isaac Tackett (182), who all had third-place showings when all was said and done.

The tourney, which featured Buckeye Valley, Bexley, Columbus Academy, Grandview Heights and Whitehall-Yearling, used a five man round robin format.

