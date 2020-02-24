Area standouts shine at state swimming

Olentangy sophomores Martina Peroni and Cameron Kuriger nabbed runner-up honors in two separate finals during the OHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium Saturday in Canton.

Peroni finished less than a second behind Dublin Coffman junior Ellie Andrews in the A final of the Division I girls 200-yard individual medley. She finished in 2:01.63 with Andrews taking the title in 2:00.83.

She also finished seventh in the A final of the 500 freestyle (4:55.86).

Kuriger was even closer to a potential title, touching less than half a second behind Mason junior Kiara Anchrum in the A final of the 100 butterfly. She posted a time of 54.76 seconds to secure runner-up honors.

Olentangy Liberty senior Kate Saczawa was in action as well, finishing fifth in the A final of the 100 backstroke (55.80 seconds), while Olentangy Berlin’s Grace Butcher closed sixth in the 100 breaststroke B final (1:05.62).

On the boys’ side, Olentangy Liberty’s Christian Hosler, John Bently, Isaac Iverson and Max Miller teamed up to finish in the top four in the state in two different relays.

The quartet closed third in the 200 freestyle relay A final (1:22.81) and fourth in the 200 medley relay A final (1:32.97).

Hosler and Bentley earned All-Ohio honors in a third relay as well, combining with Eli Grubbs and Andrew Gehring to close second in the 400 freestyle relay B final (3:09.62).

Holser also finished fourth in an individual event, closing with a time of 20.48 seconds in the A final of the 50 freestyle.

Olentangy Berlin’s Brogan Robinson and Olentangy’s Preston Kuriger reached the podium as well. Robinson finished 14th overall with a sixth-place effort of 1:54.28 in the 200 IM B final while Kuriger and Bentley tied for second in the 100 free B final with identical times of 46.59 seconds. Kuriger also finished eighth in the B final of the 100 backstroke (51.13 seconds).

In the boys Division I state diving championships, Delaware Hayes’ Sam Sulek and Olentangy Liberty’s Anthony Scuilli each nabbed top-five finishes. Sulek closed fourth with a finals score of 414.05 while Scuilli was close behind in fifth with a finals score of 410.75

The Patriots’ Michael Boothman and the Pacers’ Mark Sulek also competed in the event, finishing 21st and 23rd, respectively.

