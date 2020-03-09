Hayes nabs runner-up finish at district showcase

Six different Pacers punched tickets to the upcoming state showcase as the Delaware Hayes wrestling team finished second at Friday and Saturday’s Division I district tournament at Hilliard Darby.

Dublin Coffman won the team title with 174.5 points while Hayes and Olentangy Liberty smoothed out the top three with respective totals of 127.5 and 119.

Corbin May (170) had one of the Pacers’ best finishes, winning each of his first three matches on the way to nabbing runner-up honors in his weight class. He almost earned a spot atop the podium, too, but was edged by Watkins Memorials’ Cole Foor, 3-1, in overtime of the championship final.

Tristan Burton (145) made it to a championship final as well, but was pinned by Liberty’s Lucas Uliano in 44 seconds to close second.

Emmett Cain (160), Mason Sutandar (182) and Nathan Robinson (220) all finished third — Cain pinned Westerville North’s Nico Candido in 2:17, Sutandar blanked Licking Heights’ Cody Wilson 3-0 and Robinson beat Dublin Jerome’s Joe Huber 7-5 to win their respective third-place matches.

Clay Our (195) dropped his third-place match, finishing fourth in his weight class to pad the Pacers’ point total.

The Patriots, led by Uliano, had four state qualifiers.

Dylan Russo (195) finished second in the district and Hunter Ford (120) and Jadon Brownlee (285) both finished fourth.

Olentangy Berlin and Big Walnut will also be represented on the sport’s biggest stage. The Bears’ Corey Hill (160) made it all the way to his weight class’ championship final, falling to Westerville South’s Aaron Morton 7-4 to settle for runner-up honors.

The Golden Eagles’ Max Lenz (285), meanwhile, finished third thanks to a 7-3 win over Brownlee while Berlin’s Evan Butcher (106) finished fourth.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_delgazette-1.jpg