Snouffer headlines All-County teams

The All-Delaware County girls basketball teams

Player of the Year — Lyssi Snouffer (Delaware Christian)

Coach of the Year — Jackie Boggs (Delaware Christian)

First Team

Dani Grether (Sr.) — Buckeye Valley

Lyssi Snouffer (Sr.) — Delaware Christian

Kelly Levering (Sr.) — Olentangy Liberty

Avery Schone (Sr.) — Big Walnut

Alexis Amabile (Jr.) — Delaware Hayes

Second Team

Abby Brown (Jr.) — Big Walnut

Chloe Jeffers (So.) — Delaware Hayes

Trinity Ramos (So.) — Olentangy Liberty

Meg Spohn (Jr.) — Olentangy

Courtney Suchan (Jr.) — Olentangy Berlin

Honorable Mention

DELAWARE CHRISTIAN: Abbi Maurer and Katie Neuhart; OLENTANGY: Bridget Stafford and Kennedie Doup; OLENTANGY LIBERTY: Caitlin Splain and Jordan Rich; OLENTANGY ORANGE: Kayla Delmore, London Davis and Ellie Beck; BIG WALNUT: Payton Carter, Alexis Schone and Alyssa Tarney; DELAWARE HAYES: Alyssa Griner and Karli Theis; OLENTANGY BERLIN: Maddie Goodman and Deanara Mbouge; BUCKEYE VALLEY: Chelsea Edington, Paige Garrett and Anika Craft.

Delaware Christian senior Lyssi Snouffer (20) competes in a district tournament game against Danville earlier this season. Snouffer, who averaged 25.3 points per game and collected 18 double-doubles over the course of the campaign, was named the All-Delaware County girls basketball Player of the Year. DCS’ coach, Jackie Boggs, earned Coach of the Year honors for leading the Eagles to a perfect 10-0 record en route to an outright Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League championship. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_lyssi-1.jpeg Delaware Christian senior Lyssi Snouffer (20) competes in a district tournament game against Danville earlier this season. Snouffer, who averaged 25.3 points per game and collected 18 double-doubles over the course of the campaign, was named the All-Delaware County girls basketball Player of the Year. DCS’ coach, Jackie Boggs, earned Coach of the Year honors for leading the Eagles to a perfect 10-0 record en route to an outright Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League championship. Ben Stroup | Gazette

The All-County teams were selected by Delaware Gazette sports editor Ben Stroup.

