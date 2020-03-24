Snouffer headlines All-County teams

The All-Delaware County girls basketball teams
Player of the Year — Lyssi Snouffer (Delaware Christian)
Coach of the Year — Jackie Boggs (Delaware Christian)
First Team
Dani Grether (Sr.) — Buckeye Valley
Lyssi Snouffer (Sr.) — Delaware Christian
Kelly Levering (Sr.) — Olentangy Liberty
Avery Schone (Sr.) — Big Walnut
Alexis Amabile (Jr.) — Delaware Hayes
Second Team
Abby Brown (Jr.) — Big Walnut
Chloe Jeffers (So.) — Delaware Hayes
Trinity Ramos (So.) — Olentangy Liberty
Meg Spohn (Jr.) — Olentangy
Courtney Suchan (Jr.) — Olentangy Berlin
Honorable Mention
DELAWARE CHRISTIAN: Abbi Maurer and Katie Neuhart; OLENTANGY: Bridget Stafford and Kennedie Doup; OLENTANGY LIBERTY: Caitlin Splain and Jordan Rich; OLENTANGY ORANGE: Kayla Delmore, London Davis and Ellie Beck; BIG WALNUT: Payton Carter, Alexis Schone and Alyssa Tarney; DELAWARE HAYES: Alyssa Griner and Karli Theis; OLENTANGY BERLIN: Maddie Goodman and Deanara Mbouge; BUCKEYE VALLEY: Chelsea Edington, Paige Garrett and Anika Craft.
The All-County teams were selected by Delaware Gazette sports editor Ben Stroup.