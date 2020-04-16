Memorial Tournament rescheduled for July 13-19

DUBLIN — The 45th edition of the Memorial Tournament, forced to be rescheduled as a result of the ongoing health crisis related to the coronavirus, will be played the week of July 13-19, it was announced Thursday by event officials.

As of now, the tournament, presented by Nationwide and hosted by Jack Nicklaus at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, will look a lot like it has in the past. One key difference, though, is the field will be increased from 120 to 144 players due to the PGA Tour’s reduced schedule.

“This is an unprecedented time in our world, as well as the world of sports,” Nicklaus said. “When the PGA Tour was looking at how and when to revamp the golf calendar, the Memorial Tournament was quick to raise its hand and step up, and offer support for a new date.

“Like all of you, I was saddened to see tournaments and major championships postponed, and The Open Championship cancelled, but we appreciate the PGA Tour giving the Memorial Tournament the opportunity to fill that void with these July dates and bring golf to Central Ohio.

“This has been a couple months we would soon like to forget, but hopefully we can make this a summer to remember.”

Fans are still able to buy patron badges — starting at $185 for a weekly pass — but that could all change as the tournament vowed to recognize Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Stay at Home order should it still be in place when July rolls around.

If it’s determined the tournament will be staged without patrons, a full refund policy will be implemented.

“All associated with the Memorial Tournament are encouraged to be able to reschedule the event for the week of July 13,” Dan Sullivan, the tournament’s executive director, said. “Although many unknowns remain, we are hopeful the next few months provide an opportunity for everyone to return to a level of normalcy and Ohioans will be able to publicly come together.”

Tournament officials announced Thursday the Memorial Tournament will be contested July 13-19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_memorial.jpg Tournament officials announced Thursday the Memorial Tournament will be contested July 13-19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin. Ben Stroup | Gazette

Set to feature field of 144 players