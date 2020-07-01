World No. 1 McIlroy commits to Memorial Tournament

The world-class field set to descend upon Central Ohio for the upcoming Memorial Tournament got even better Wednesday as officials announced World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy will compete in the 45th edition of Jack Nicklaus’ event.

The tournament also announced it has accepted entries from major championship winner Justin Thomas, four-time PGA TOUR winner Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler, a fan favorite at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The field’s as good as ever. Unfortunately, it’ll be harder than ever to see in person — impossible if you don’t already have a badge — thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

McIlroy, who won his second FedExCup title as well as his third Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA TOUR Player of the Year last season, will make his ninth start at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

Thomas, who is just 27, has recorded 12 PGA TOUR victories since his 2015-16 season. He enjoyed a career 2016-2017 campaign that included five titles, his first major at the 2017 PGA Championship, the FedExCup trophy, the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA TOUR’s leading money winner and the Jack Nicklaus Award as the TOUR’s Player of the Year.

Schauffele burst onto the PGA TOUR scene during the 2016-17 season, recording four top-10 finishes, including two wins — A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and the TOUR Championship. This will be his third appearance at the Memorial Tournament, where he enjoyed his best finish last year, tying for 12th. His scoring average at Muirfield Village Golf Club is 71.17.

Fowler, 31, has been one of the most popular players on the PGA TOUR since turning professional in 2009. He has represented the U.S. on four Ryder Cup teams (2010, 2014, 2016, 2018) and three Presidents Cup teams (2015, 2017, 2019).

This year will mark his 11th Memorial Tournament start. He has finished second on two occasions — his first appearance in 2010 and again in 2017.

The 2020 Memorial Tournament is scheduled for the week of July 14-19 in conjunction with the PGA TOUR’s adjusted tournament schedule.

