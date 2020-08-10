BW blanks Darby in home opener

Big Walnut’s Kina Ehlers lines up a serve during Monday’s showdown against visiting Hilliard Darby. Ehlers won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles to help lead the Golden Eagles to a 5-0 win. Other BW winners included Molly McLane (6-2, 6-4 at second singles), Addy Smith (6-2, 6-4 at third singles), Karen Ambrose and Alena Lefevre (6-1, 6-2 at second singles) and Ciara Matos and Lindsey Stevens (6-0, 1-6, 6-2 at second doubles).

