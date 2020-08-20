Shahrokhi named OWU men’s golf coach

Zach Shahrokhi, a 3-time All-North Coast Athletic Conference selection as a golfer at Ohio Wesleyan University, has been named the University’s head men’s golf coach, it was announced by athletics director Doug Zipp.

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to return to OWU and give back to the program that helped to shape me as an individual,” Shahrokhi said. “Unfortunately, we will not have any tournaments this fall, but we will find creative ways to keep the student-athletes engaged in order to prepare for the return to competition in the spring season. This fall, we will focus on developing a productive team atmosphere that focuses on student-athlete leadership, academics, and simulating competitive experiences.”

Shahrokhi worked as a player service leader and associate at the Country Club of Loch Lloyd in Beloit, Mo., during 2019. Most recently, he was an auditor at Moss Adams LLP after completing his master of accountancy degree from the University of Kansas in the fall of 2019.

“Zach brings great energy and enthusiasm, along with a thoughtful and passionate vision for our men’s golf program,” Zipp said. “I have been impressed with Zach throughout the selection process. He has a realistic view of the student-athlete, is committed to hold true to the tradition of the program, and his plans for this fall are well-grounded in the student-athlete experience and being competitive as we prepare for the spring season.”

Shahrokhi is a 2018 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan, majoring in accounting. He earned second-team All-NCAC honors his senior year, tying for sixth place in the conference standings, and was an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2016 and 2017.

He is a native of Mequon, Wis.

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

