Pacers edge Barons as contact sports return

Dylan Ashworth scored a pair of goals, one in each half, to lead the visiting Delaware Hayes boys soccer team to a 3-2 non-league win over rival Buckeye Valley Friday night.

Ashworth broke the scoring seal in the 12th minute as the Pacers controlled things early on.

The Barons were quick to bounce back, though, evening things up on a goal from A.J. Nicolosi with less than 10 minutes left in the first half.

The game stayed tied until Ashworth struck again, this time in the 52nd minute. Four minutes later, Hayes’ Cade Franklin scored what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Buckeye Valley put the pressure on late, getting a goal back when Brayden Fox found the back of the net in the 62nd minute — his first varsity goal — but Hayes’ defense managed to avoid allowing an equalizer.

“We are much better at attacking the goal than we have been in recent years,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “I think we lost some patience in the second half, but I am very proud of the effort.

“I know Delaware lost some starters from last year, but they filled those spots well. Obviously, Ashworth had a strong game. I liked (midfielder Brian) Wallace’s game, too.”

Olmsted Falls 1, Olentangy 0

The Braves had their chances, just couldn’t convert as the visiting Bulldogs escaped with a 1-0 non-league win in Friday’s opener.

Tommy Chilicki had three saves in the Olentangy goal while freshman Carmine Bascarello had the game’s lone tally for Olmsted Falls.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Olentangy Orange girls soccer team started the season with a shutout, blanking host Olentangy Berlin 4-0 Friday night.

Abby Faulkner broke the scoring seal with a goal five minutes in and the Pioneers never looked back. She scored again seven minutes into the second half before Kaitlyn Colvert and Morgan Scott added some insurance later in the half to smooth out the scoring summary.

Amanda Poorbaugh had five saves in the Orange goal to collect the shutout.

Jessica Burchinal had one save for Berlin.

Olentangy Liberty 8, Thomas Worthington 1

The Patriots started the season in style, finding the back of the net eight times en route to a lopsided non-league win over the host Cardinals Friday night in Worthington.

Rachel Davidson opened the scoring with a goal off a corner kick from Quinn Casey midway through the first half.

Victoria Susi collected a rebound and buried it into the back of the net just four minutes later and Liberty cruised from there.

Olivia McKain scored a pair of first-half goals, the second via a penalty kick with 30 seconds to go to make it 4-0 at the break. Divya Patel also scored on a PK, making it 8-0 late in the second half before the Cardinals got on the board in the final minutes.

Also: Westerville Central 2, Big Walnut 0

Buckeye Valley's Eli Aquino (10) tries to block a pass from Hayes' Dylan Ashworth (11) during the first half of Friday's opener at BV. Ben Stroup | Gazette