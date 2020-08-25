DCS handles Centerburg in opener

Abby Blackburn had a big night, collecting 17 kills, 12 digs and three aces to lead the Delaware Christian volleyball team to a four-set win over host Centerburg in Tuesday’s season opener.

The Eagles won the first set 25-10 and, after dropping the second 17-25, sealed the deal with respective wins of 25-14 and 25-20 in third and fourth.

Katie Neuhart backed Blackburn with 10 kills, eight digs and two aces while Emma Rindfuss finished with a team-best 20 digs and six assists.

Grace Williams and Erin Bauslaugh also had big openers. Williams finished with 19 assists to go with 16 digs and Bauslaugh collected 16 assists, 10 digs and seven kills in the win.

Next up, the Eagles will host Madison Christian Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Diamonte Jeffries broke the scoring seal with his first high school goal 20 minutes in and Buckeye Valley cruised the rest of the way, rolling to a 7-1 win over host Bishop Ready Tuesday night.

A.J. Nicolosi, Eli Aquino and J.P. Seliskar added first-half tallies to make it 4-0 at the break and Max Cottrell, Ben Daily and Jeffries all scored in the first 12 minutes of the second half to break things open.

Ready got on the board when Isaac Paul found the back of the net in the 63rd minute.

Treyden Williams, Sam Otto and Ben Eckert split time in the BV goal, combining to collect four saves in the win.

Olentangy Berlin 4, Grandview Heights 1

Austin Corley, Kyle Rinehart, Kaden Foreman and Mason Morris scored and Landon Kuhn had a pair of assists to lead the Bears to a non-league win over the host Bobcats Tuesday in Grandview.

Joey Dittmar had six saves in the Berlin goal.

Worthington Christian 3, Olentangy 1

Tyler Kindberg had a hat trick as the host Warriors notched a non-league win over the Braves Tuesday night.

Jake Eby scored his first varsity goal via a penalty kick for Olentangy while Tommy Chilicki had six saves in goal.

Also: Big Walnut 3, Licking Heights 0; Delaware Hayes 1, Jonathan Alder 1

GIRLS GOLF

Taya Buxton earned medalist honors with a 41 to lead Olentangy Liberty to a 171-206 win over Bishop Watterson Tuesday at Blacklick Woods.

The Patriots’ Gracie Baun, Dakota Riley and Chuling Wang also contributed, closing with respective efforts of 42, 43 and 45.

Worthington Christian 194, Buckeye Valley 213

Kirsten Fridley carded a 45 and Emily Longworth fired a 50 to lead the Barons at Tuesday’s dual against host Worthington Christian.

Other BV scorers included Madison Lowe, who had a 58; and Becca Herriott, who finished with a 60.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut swept away host Franklin Heights 5-0 Tuesday in Columbus.

Kina Ehlers (6-2, 6-1 at first singles), Molly McLane (6-0, 6-0 at second singles) and Alena Lefevre (6-1, 6-0 at third singles) picked up the singles wins while Karen Ambrose and Addy Smith (6-0, 6-0 at first doubles) and Avery Wagner and Lindsey Stevens (6-0, 6-3 at second doubles) smoothed out the scoring summary.

Also: Olentangy Orange 3, Hilliard Davidson 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Olentangy Orange 1, Pickerington North 1; Olentangy Liberty 8, Pickerington Central 1

Buckeye Valley gets on track against Ready