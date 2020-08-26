Patriots win 3rd straight OCC showdown

The Olentangy Liberty girls golf team won its third straight OCC match of the season Wednesday at Blacklick, carding a combined 334 to improve to 15-0 in the Buckeye Division with one league match to go.

The Patriots could finish as low as fourth at next week’s finale at Royal American and still grab at least a share of the conference crown. Anything better than that and, obviously, they’d win it outright.

Taya Buxton led the charge, nabbing medalist honors with a 79. Other Liberty scorers included Gracie Baun (80), Juliana Renda (86) and Dakota Riley (89).

Olentangy, currently in second place with a 12-3 mark, finished second with a team total of 350.

The Braves were boosted by Lauren Sommerfeld’s 80. Olivia Drankwalter (83), Kimmy Archer (93) and Claudia Novak (94) also chipped in.

Olentangy Orange was also in action, finishing fourth with a 447. Pioneer scorers included Natalie Au (83), Lauren Muffley (102), Mimi Russell (130) and Emma Wood (132).

Westerville Central smoothed out the top three with a 420 while the other two Westerville teams, South and North, rounded out the scoring summary with respective totals of 459 and 518.

OCC-Cardinal Division

Delaware Hayes fired a 347 Wednesday at Royal American to maintain its spot in second place with one league match to play.

Hayley Dye led the charge with a 75. Faith Eden (77), Izzy Crissinger (96) and Madison Bricker (99) also scored for the Pacers.

Dublin Jerome won with a 320 while Olentangy Berlin finished third with a 356 — its best effort in league play so far.

OCC-Ohio Division

Big Walnut fired a 449 at Wednesday’s third OCC match of the season at New Albany Links, finishing fourth.

Golden Eagle scorers included Emma Doty, who led the charge with a 101; Audrey Hofer, who had a 112; Danielle Maynard, who finished with a 117; and Jenna Sutton, who carded a 119.

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Orange kept its shot at a league title intact Wednesday, winning the third OCC match of the season at Apple Valley with a team total of 293.

With the win, the Pioneers, who finished second behind Olentangy Liberty in each of the first two OCC contests — one at Denison and the other at Turnberry — have the fourth and final showdown at Darby Creek to try and catch their sister school.

Corbin Bentley led Orange with a 70. Jonathan Green (72), Nathan Brown (74) and Luke Johnson (77) were all in the 70s as well.

The Patriots, who still have a slim lead over the Pioneers with the showdown at Darby Creek serving as the only thing standing between them and a league title, finished second with a combined 301.

Grant Smeltzer led the charge with a 71. Other Liberty scorers included Ben Armbruster (75), Jack Snyder (76) and Andrew Blosser (79).

Dublin Coffman was third with a 318 while Hilliard Davidson (320), Upper Arlington (325) and Hilliard Bradley (326) smoothed out the scoring summary.

OCC-Capital Division

Delaware Hayes carded a 330 to finish second and Big Walnut closed third with a 335 at Wednesday’s third league match of the season at Denison.

Mark Sulek paced the Pacers with an 81, Brady Gazarek and Colin Bibler had 82s and Ben Madden and Tyler Brown finished with 85s.

Kolin McKee and Blake Shade had 83s to lead the Golden Eagles while Ryan Tripp’s 84 and Corbin Borchers’ 85 smoothed out their top four.

OCC-Cardinal Division

Olentangy Berlin finished second behind first-place Dublin Jerome for the third straight league match Wednesday at Denison, this time with a 309 — its lowest of the three.

Bryce Reed boosted the Bears with a 75 while Brady Casto had a 76 and Ethan Hegg and Kyle Smetiouk finished with 79s.

Olentangy was also in action, finishing fifth with a 354.

Tyler Phillips led the way with an 80. Ben Wilch (88), Jack Hainrihar (91), Luke Keevins (95) and Ben Stroud (95) also contributed.

Jerome won with a 294.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy 1, Olentangy Orange 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Columbus Academy 4, Olentangy Orange 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Dublin Coffman 3, Olentangy 2

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy Liberty 2, Marysville 0

Braves maintain firm grip on 2nd place