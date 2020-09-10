Fast start sends Patriots past Pacers, 5-1

The Olentangy Liberty girls soccer team scored a pair of early goals and parlayed a 2-0 halftime lead into a 5-1 non-league win over visiting Delaware Hayes Thursday night in Powell.

The Patriots broke the scoring seal with a long-range laser off the foot of senior captain Quinn Casey in the ninth minute.

Nora Gilger made it 2-0 about 10 minutes later and Alex Hill buried a rebound off a shot from Casey two minutes into the second half to push the Liberty lead to three.

Hill scored again to make it 4-0 four minutes later before the Pacers got on the board with a long free kick by Hannah Halstead that sailed past the keeper with 28 minutes to play.

Jaimason Brooker got it back, though, smoothing out the scoring summary with nine minutes left.

Also: New Albany 2, Olentangy Orange 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Buckeye Valley picked up a solid MSL win on Senior Night, outlasting visiting Grandview Heights 3-2 Thursday afternoon in Delaware.

Anna Lenhart (6-0, 6-0 at first singles) and Evaleigh Garnett (6-4, 6-1 at second singles) earned wins on the singles courts while Emily Harbison and Peyton Bebout rallied for a match-clinching victory at second doubles (4-6, 6-1, 6-4).

DeSales 3, Big Walnut 2

The Golden Eagles prevailed on two of the three singles courts, but the host Stallions won a three-set thriller at first singles and took both doubles courts to notch a non-league win Thursday afternoon in Columbus.

Molly McLane (6-1, 6-3 at second singles) and Addy Smith (6-0, 6-1 at third singles) picked up the Big Walnut wins.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Hayes battled, winning the third set and nearly taking the fourth before falling to visiting Dublin Scioto 20-25, 17-25, 25-10, 23-25 Thursday night.

The Pacers’ Natalie Davis had 13 kills, 11 digs and six aces in the setback. Anna Johnson also had a solid night, collecting a team-best 16 assists to go with 14 digs, six kills and an ace.

Also: Olentangy 3, Olentangy Berlin 2

BOYS GOLF

Brady Gazarek fired a one-under-par 35 to lead Delaware Hayes to wins over visiting Westerville North and Westerville South Thursday at Oakhaven.

Other Pacer scorers included Mark Sulek (40), Tyler Brown (42) and Ben Madden (44).

Hayes carded a combined 161.

BOYS SOCCER

Canal Winchester 2, Olentangy 1

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_delgazette-2.jpg