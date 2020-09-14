Barons cruise to bounce-back win

The Buckeye Valley boys soccer team bounced back from one of its worst losses of the season with one of its most impressive wins, blanking Lakewood 5-0 on the road Saturday afternoon in Hebron.

The Barons scored four of their five goals in the first half, jumping on top for good when Ben Daily found the back of the net in the 17th minute.

Kaiden Coup added another goal three minutes later and Bryan Perrine tallied another two minutes after that. Eli Aquino also scored in the first half while Max Cottrell smoothed out the scoring summary four minutes into the second half.

Sam Otto and Ben Eckert split time in the BV goal, finishing with one save.

Olentangy Berlin 6, Jonathan Alder 0

The Bears showed why they’re one of the top teams in the state Saturday, cruising past the visiting Pioneers in non-league action.

Berlin scored six goals … and all six were assisted.

Kyle Rinehart scored twice off feeds from Landon Kuhn, Ryan Miller scored off a pass from Ryan Betts, Kuhn scored one of his own off a feed from Luke Butzier, Miller set up a Mason Morris goal and Sam Reitz scored off a pass from Sean Harrison Poehler.

GIRLS SOCCER

Emma Barnett scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner off an assist from Ella Froehlich in the second half to lift Big Walnut to a 2-1 win over visiting Marysville Saturday night in Sunbury.

Olivia Ramsey had three saves for the Golden Eagles while Brielle Young finished with seven for the Monarchs.

CROSS COUNTRY

Buckeye Valley hosted Hilliard Bradley for a quick two-mile race Saturday, with the girls winning 16-46 while the boys fell by a similar margin, 45-16.

Ashley Beatty led the Baron girls, finishing with the top overall time (13:04). Jia Radloff was right behind her with an effort of 13:09 while Madelyn Zindars crossed the finish line third in 13:18.

The win was BV’s third in three meets, with different runners winning each time (Chloe Dawson and Bailey Kreft took the first two).

Dylan Fisher led the Baron boys, finishing fifth overall in 11:25.

