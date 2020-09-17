Pacers use balanced effort to cruise past Falcons

Racheal Crewe and Bailey Christiansen shared the team lead with five kills apiece, Chloe Jeffers added a team-best 17 digs and Madison Desmond, Ally Gray and Taylor Dushane each had six digs to lead the Delaware Hayes girls volleyball team to a three-set win over visiting Franklin Heights Thursday night.

The Pacers took the first set 25-7 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-12 and 25-7 in the second and third, respectively.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Hilliard Bradley 0

The Patriots picked up a solid league win over the visiting Jaguars on Senior Night, taking the first set 25-20 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-15 and 25-22.

Ali Sebenoler and McKenna Cook led the offense with 10 kills apiece, Mackenzie Dyer, Grace Ganz and Cook each had two aces, Madison Tinsley anchored the defense with 18 digs and Logan Flaugh had a team-leading 32 assists in the win.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 3, Dublin Jerome 0; Olentangy 3, Hilliard Darby 0; Big Walnut 3, Canal Winchester 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin notched a solid non-league win Thursday night, sweeping the singles action and taking one of the two doubles courts en route to a 4-1 decision over host Gahanna Lincoln.

Singles winners included Ella Franz (6-2, 6-0 at first singles), Janna Harris (6-2, 6-1 at second singles) and Claire Emanuel (6-1, 6-3 at third singles).

Emma Reger and Sydney Webb added a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 win at first doubles.

Big Walnut 3, Reynoldsburg 2

The Golden Eagles won both doubles matches and picked up another win at third singles to edge the host Raiders in non-league action Thursday night.

Addy Smith and Kina Ehlers teamed up for a 6-4, 7-6 win at first doubles, Avery Wagner and Lindsey Stevens won 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles and Alena Lefevre nabbed Big Walnut’s lone singles win, 6-2, 6-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

Emma Barnett scored a pair of goals, one set up by Avery Maxeiner in the first half and the other off an assist from Jordan Walters in the second, to lead Big Walnut to a 2-1 win over visiting Hilliard Darby Thursday in Sunbury.

Olivia Ramsey had five saves for the Golden Eagles.

Buckeye Valley 2, London 0

Evy Worth scored twice and Ella Kiener had a save en route to earning a shutout in goal as the Barons notched a non-league win over the Red Raiders Thursday night.

Faith Durbin and Kahlen Booher assisted on the goals for BV.

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy Liberty 2, DeSales 1

