Guinevere Hall remains undefeated

Guinevere Hall is a perfect eight-for-eight on the season as the three-year-old filly trotter cruised to a 2 3/4 length victory over Tootie (Brett Miller) in the second division of the $93,840 (div) Ohio Breeders Championship on Monday at the Delaware County Fair.

When the field of six was sent on their way, Delovely Hall (Aaron Merriman) grabbed the early lead and set the fractions of :27.2, :56.3 and 1:24.3.

Driver Peter Wrenn sat patiently with the eventual winner and used a first over move to take the lead past the three-quarter pole. The Cash Hall filly pulled away for the victory in 1:54.1.

Melanie Wrenn trains the filly for the MT Pockets Stables and David McDuffee.

Guinevere Hall, an Ohio Triple Crown winner, now has earned $438,541 during her 18-race career.

“She’s been great. She is starting to show her stuff,” said the winning driver. “I could not ask for anything more. She is definitely one of the better ones.”

Lima Gold (Dan Noble) scored an upset victory in 1:56.2 over A Fancy Face (Chris Page) in the first $46,920 division. The margin of victory was a half-length.

The Coraggioso filly earned her first victory of the season and third of her career for the Spaaaartners.

Chris Beaver trains the filly, who paid $22.00 to win.

Clara Lou (Tyler Smith) took the fastest of the four BSS divisions for two-year-old filly pacers in 1:55.1.

The Pet Rock filly is owned by Charles Purvis and conditioned by Ben Davis.

The remaining filly pace divisions went to Lovely Munro (Ryan Stahl), Smothastenesewisky (Chris Page) and Apple Soozy (Tyler Smith).

The three divisions of the Buckeye Stallion Series for sophomore colt pacers went to Medoland Bosa (Chris Presley), McCam (Kyle Ater) and Epic Ace (Chris Page).

On the undercard, Designer Specs made it 13 straight wins with her victory in the Ohio Fair Racing Conference freshman filly trot.

Ryan Stahl steered the winner for Louise and trainer Jay Weller.

The winning time of 1:58.3 was a lifetime best for the Full Count filly.

The 13 race Tuesday card will have a 1 p.m. post.

FROM SUNDAY

Summer Touch became a member of the Triple Crown club when she cruised to victory in the first division of the $122,202 (div) Ohio Breeders Championship two-year-old filly pace in Sunday’s action at the Delaware County Fair.

Driver Chris Page used his rail position and led at every pole winning in 1:55.1 to win by two lengths over Gucci (Aaron Merriman).

“She’s been perfect since day one,” noted the winning driver. “We won with the ear plugs in today. Hopefully we are leaving a little bit for next year. She’s very user friendly.”

The Well Said lass previously won the $50,000 Ohio State Fair Stakes and the $300,000 Ohio Sire Stakes Final, amassing over $285,000 this year.

Ron Burke trains Summer Touch for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi and breeders Knox Services and Slaughter Racing Stable.

Rainy Day Chic (Brett Miller) took the faster of the two divisions.

The daughter of Rockin Amadeus went gate-to-wire to score a 2 1/2 length win over Free Thinker (Josh Sutton) in 1:54.4.

Rainy Day Chic won for the sixth time in 10 seasonal starts. Dan O’Mara conditions the winner for Marjorie Polhamus.

Gold Digger King (Brett Miller) held off a late rally by Bllack Hole (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) by a scant nose to win the $8,300 OBC for aged pacers.

Scott Mogan trains the four-year-old gelded son of Pet Rock for Linda Van Camp.

The winning time of 1:51.4 equaled the stakes record.

The $17,500 divisions of the Buckeye Stallion Series for three-year-old colt trotters went to Big Box Hanover (Jeff Nisonger) in 1:59, Holton (Kayne Kauffman) in 1:58.2, Rose Run Vindicate (Brett Miller) in 1:57.2 and Rose Run Valor (Kayne Kauffman) in 1:57.3.

The sophomore filly trot BSS divisions went to Lights Down Low (John DeLong) in 1:57, Dream Change (Kayne Kauffman) in 1:58.1 and Susie D (Ken Holliday) in 1:58.

Stephen Oldford took the Tim Fouts Memorial Driving Championship with Missile J in 1:54. Oldford represented the Delvin Miller Amateur Driving Association.

The Two divisions of the Great Lakes Amateur Driving Association trot went to Hititoutofthepark (Alesha Binkley) in 1:57.1 and Don’t Forget Muscle (Daniel Jones) in 1:58.4.

Guinevere Hall, driven by Peter Wrenn, heads for the finish line in the second division of the $93,840 (div) Ohio Breeders Championship on Monday at the Delaware County Fair. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Guinevere-Hall.jpg Guinevere Hall, driven by Peter Wrenn, heads for the finish line in the second division of the $93,840 (div) Ohio Breeders Championship on Monday at the Delaware County Fair. Brad Conrad | For the Gazette

Wins 2nd division of Ohio Breeders Championship

By Jay Wolf For the Gazette

Jay Wolf is the Little Brown Jug Publicity Director.

