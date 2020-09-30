Vikings pull away from Barons, 6-2

Diamonte Jeffries scored a goal in both halves, but it wasn’t enough as the Buckeye Valley boys soccer team fell 6-2 to visiting Columbus Academy in MSL-Ohio action Wednesday night in Delaware.

Jeffries broke the scoring seal early, finding the back of the net in the fifth minute. Charlie Tuckerman, who finished with a hat trick, scored the equalizer just three minutes later, though, and Leo Kass’ goal in the 27th minute gave the Vikings a 2-1 halftime lead.

Academy took over from there, taking control of things when Tuckerman scored two goals in a seven-minute span early in the second half. Arden Prezza and Omar Drissi scored later in the half to balloon the lead to 6-1 before Jefferies got his second tally off a feed from Max Cottrell with five minutes left in the game.

Treyden Williams finished with five saves in the Baron (7-5-0) goal while Luke Budzik had three saves for the Vikings (6-2-1).

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut took care of business on the singles courts Wednesday at Worthington Christian, winning all three en route to a 3-2 non-league decision.

Golden Eagle standouts included Kina Ehlers, who won 6-2, 6-2 at first singles; Molly McLane, who notched a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles; and Alena Lefevre, who earned a 6-1, 6-2 win at third singles.

Also: New Albany 4, Olentangy Berlin 1; Olentangy Orange 4, Westerville Central 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Dublin Jerome 1, Olentangy Liberty 1, OT

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty 109, Olentangy 113, Olentangy Berlin 125, Olentangy Orange 139 at Olentangy Cup

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_delgazette-10.jpg