Orange punches ticket to district showcase

Luke Johnson and Jonathan Green fired 74s to tie for third among individuals and lead the Olentangy Orange boys golf team to a runner-up showing at Wednesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Denison Golf Club.

The Pioneers carded a combined 306 — a mark second only to Dublin Jerome’s 298. Other Orange scorers included Mitch Purdue, who finished with a 77; and Corbin Bentley, who had an 81. Nathan Brown finished as the team’s fifth man, closing with a round of 84.

Westerville Central (312) and New Albany (324) finished third and fourth, respectively, to grab the final two district-qualifying spots.

Big Walnut tied New Albany with a 324, but found themselves on the outside looking in. The Golden Eagles settled for fifth due to a lower fifth-man score than the Eagles, but did have a couple players keep their seasons alive as individuals.

Austen Bennett led Big Walnut with a 77 while Blake Shade had an 80 — marks good enough to advance to the upcoming district tournament. Other BW scorers included Kolin McKee (83), Corbin Borchers (84) and Ryan Tripp (88).

Hilliard Davidson’s Zach Burton led all scorers with a 71 to nab sectional medalist honors. The junior fired a 34 on the front nine and a 37 on the back half.

Jerome’s Tyler Groomes was second with a 73 while the Celtics’ Jake Yarbrough tied with the Pioneers’ Johnson and Green for third with a 74.

The Division I district boys golf tournament is slated for Tuesday at Apple Valley. The Division I girls district tournament will be held Tuesday at New Albany Links.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pickerington Central def. Olentangy Berlin 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-18

Two Golden Eagles advance as individuals