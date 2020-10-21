Patriots, Braves win tournament openers

Olentangy and Olentangy Liberty both won their Division I tournament openers Wednesday night, setting up a meeting in a district semifinal Tuesday in Powell.

The 11th-seeded Braves, who hosted Gahanna Lincoln, started strong before holding on late. They won each of the first two sets by respective scores of 25-16 and 25-15, but the Lions took the next two tightly-contested sets to set up a fifth — a set the Braves won 15-9 to seal the deal.

The seventh-seeded Patriots won their sectional final in straight sets, sweeping away visiting Newark 25-12, 25-13, 25-13.

McKenna Cook led Liberty with 11 kills. Other Patriot standouts included Logan Flaugh, who finished with 23 assists; Madison Tinsley, who collected 28 digs; and Michelle Ezenekwe, who had three blocks in the win.

Tuesday’s semifinal is set for a 6 p.m. start.

Also: Bloom-Carroll def. Buckeye Valley 23-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23 (Division II sectional final)

BOYS SOCCER

Darkness got the win Wednesday in Delaware as Buckeye Valley and visiting Jonathan Alder played all of regulation and one overtime period before a lack of light forced the teams to pack up for the night.

The two will play the second OT and any potential penalty kicks from their Division II sectional semifinal Saturday starting at 5 p.m., with the teams tied, 1-1.

After a scoreless first half, the Pioneers’ Camden Herring broke the scoring seal with a goal in the 50th minute.

The Barons’ Eli Aquino scored off a feed from Bryan Perrine to even things up in the 63rd minute.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fourth-seeded Olentangy Orange scored five goals in the first half and another five in the second en route to a 10-0 Division I sectional semifinal win over 39th-seeded Marion Harding Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers spread the wealth as 10 different players — Lizzie Woo, Hailey Schwade, Lauren Shrader, Maia Kaufman, Morgan Scott, Secora Johnson, Hannah Heald, Maggie Lawrence, Maddie Daniel and Camryn Earl — found the back of the net.

Amanda Poorbaugh, meanwhile, recorded her 10th shutout of the season in goal.

Next up, Orange will host 27th-seeded Newark in Saturday’s sectional final. Action is set to get underway at 7 p.m.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 6, Teays Valley 0 (Division I sectional semifinal)

