Braves pull away from Golden Eagles

The seventh-seeded Olentangy girls soccer team scored three goals in the final 22 minutes to turn a close game into a comfortable 4-0 Division I district semifinal win over 22nd-seeded Big Walnut Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

The Golden Eagles, fresh off an upset of 11th-seeded Westerville North, got it done on the defensive end early, as the backline — Carly Hershberger, Joleigh Lawrence, Madi Yano and Tia Kaylor — kept the high-powered Braves’ forwards in front of them.

That all changed with 3:12 left in the first half, though, as Kylee Beinecke streaked down the left side and slid a cross to Jaime Rosales, who took care of the rest. Big Walnut keeper Olivia Ramsey got a hand on Rosales’ shot, but not enough to keep it out of the back of the net.

Big Walnut, looking for an equalizer, applied some pressure midway through the second half. Emma Barnett and Estella Truax both sent crosses toward the box, but they never found their intended targets. Abbey Coleman ripped a shot shortly after, then Truax let one fly, but the first sailed wide and Olentangy keeper Katie Scott was in position to grab the other.

A few minutes later, the Braves took control, doubling their lead when Rachel Austin collected a pass from Beinecke, beat her defender and sent a laser that sailed over the head of Ramsey and glanced off the crossbar before settling in the back of the net.

Beinecke and Olivia Heskett added a little insurance late to smooth out the scoring summary.

Ramsey finished with two saves for the Golden Eagles while Scott collected two en route to the shutout.

Next up, Olentangy will take on fourth-seeded Olentangy Orange in Saturday’s district championship game, set to be played at Orange at a time to be announced.

Olentangy Orange 1, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Hannah Heald scored just 12 minutes into the game and the defense made sure it held up as the Pioneers clipped the 15th-seeded Wolves in a Division I district semifinal Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy Liberty 2, DeSales 0

The sixth-seeded Patriots started fast and never looked back, parlaying a 2-0 halftime lead into a Division I district semifinal win over the 26th-seeded Stallions Wednesday night in Powell.

Quinn Casey broke the scoring seal in the fourth minute, depositing a pass from Jaimason Brooker into the back of the net to give Liberty a lead it never relinquished.

The two reversed roles for the second goal a bit later in the half, as Casey fed Brooker for the score.

The win sets up a showdown with second-seeded Bishop Watterson in Saturday’s district final. The game will be played at Watterson at a time to be announced.

Also: Jonathan Alder 2, Buckeye Valley 1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Watterson def. Olentangy Berlin 25-14, 25-21, 25-7.

Olentangy’s Audrey Oliver (13) tries to get around Big Walnut’s Annie Thomas during the first half of Wednesday’s Division I district semifinal in Lewis Center. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_ol13bw17-1.jpeg Olentangy’s Audrey Oliver (13) tries to get around Big Walnut’s Annie Thomas during the first half of Wednesday’s Division I district semifinal in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Advance to Saturday’s district championship at Orange