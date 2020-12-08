Pioneers rally past Barons, 44-39

The Olentangy Orange girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season, and the first win for new coach Brian Cromwell, 44-39 over visiting Buckeye Valley Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers (1-2) started fast, racing out to a 16-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. Kayla and Emma Delmore sparked the early surge, combing for 15 of the team’s 16 points over the course of the first eight minutes of action.

Kayla Delmore had eight points in the first on her way to a game-high 16. Emma Delmore added seven in the first. She finished with 12 points in the win.

The Barons (1-1) trailed 27-19 at halftime, but outscored Orange 13-3 in the third to take a 32-30 lead into the fourth quarter. Emily Huston hit a three-pointer, Chelsea Edington cashed in on all four of her free throws and Anika Craft added four points with a couple hoops of her own during the run.

The Pioneers rallied in the fourth, though, doubling up BV 14-7 down the stretch thanks in large part to the long ball. Ellie Beck, Emma and Kayla Delmore and Reese Miller all hit threes in the quarter to help their team seal the deal.

Kayla Helms finished with a team-best 14 points for the Barons while Craft closed with eight and Edington finished with seven in the setback.

Big Walnut 71, Kenton 53

Abby Brown poured in a game-high 23 points and Jordan Walters added 18 on the strength of a team-best three three-pointers to lead the Golden Eagles to a non-league win over the host Wildcats Tuesday night.

Big Walnut (2-0) led 34-24 at halftime and, after both teams scored 19 points in the third, pulled away with an 18-10 fourth.

Lindsey Smith led Kenton with 22 points in the setback.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut trailed by a point at halftime, but outscored visiting River Valley 17-14 in the third quarter and 14-11 in the fourth to rally for a 57-52 non-league win Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Caleb Conard and Ryan Tripp led the Golden Eagles (2-0) with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Jagger Barnett also finished in double figures, closing with 11 points in the win.

Ethan Bell had 18 points to lead the Vikings while Jevin Beard finished with 13 and Jahki Henderson chipped in 10.

Buckeye Valley 62, Granville 51

Dylan Thompson had a huge night, drilling six three-pointers on the way to a game-high 27 points to lead the Barons over the visiting Blue Aces in non-league action Tuesday night in Delaware.

Owen Osborne added nine points in the win while A.J. Foltz and Troy Scowden finished with eight and seven, respectively.

Down a point after the first quarter, Buckeye Valley (2-0) outscored Granville 22-8 in the second quarter to take control.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/12/web1_delgazette-2.jpg