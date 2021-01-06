Amabile, Pacers stay hot in win over Vikings

Alexis Amabile stayed hot Wednesday, following up a 21-point effort from the day before with a 27-point performance to lead the Delaware Hayes girls basketball team to a 63-52 non-league win over visiting River Valley.

The Pacers (5-2) set the tone early, outscoring the Vikings 17-12 in the first quarter and 18-12 in the second to take a 35-24 lead into halftime.

River Valley sliced its deficit to single digits with a 14-10 third, but Hayes held it off with a steady showing from the free throw line in the fourth. The Pacers, led by Amabile’s 11-for-14 effort from the charity stripe, made 19 of their 25 tosses for the game, including 10 in the fourth quarter alone.

Amabile complemented her nice night from the line with a game-high four three-pointers. Other Hayes standouts included Sophie Midura, who had 11 points; Sara Dudley, who chipped in nine; and the duo of Myah Byers and Telijah McCollum, who contributed seven apiece.

Brooklyn Mosher and Hannah Logan each finished with 14 points to lead the Vikings in the setback.

From Tuesday

The Olentangy Liberty girls basketball team dominated on the defensive end, especially down the stretch, limiting visiting Marysville to just 13 second-half points on the way to a 45-37 non-league win Tuesday night in Powell.

The Patriots (5-5) trailed by bucket at the break, 24-22, but outscored the Monarchs 13-5 in the third quarter and 10-8 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Jordan Rich led Liberty with 19 points while Caitlin Splain added eight in the win.

Ava Krutowskis led the Monarchs with 15 points while Ava Wilkerson and Kass Lee finished with seven apiece.

