Pacer girls clip Comets, 45-36

Last year, the Delaware Hayes wrestling team had a handful of girls who were serious about the sport.

This year, the Pacers have enough for an all-girl team.

Wednesday, that team showed exactly what it’s capable of — and how much it’s grown since hosting a season-opening quad against Rocky River Lutheran West (54-30 win), Harrison (48-36 loss) and Marysville (60-24 loss) — winning a thriller over visiting Mason, 45-36.

The showdown came down to the final match (235 pounds), when, with her team clinging to a 39-36 lead, Jackie Hernandez pinned the Comets’ Maddie Duval to seal the deal.

Mason jumped out to an early 12-0 lead as Isabella Naranjo (101) and Brynn Clark (106) each picked up first-period pins.

Hayes got on the board when Molly Wells (111) outlasted Haley Williams 11-9. She used a pair of takedowns to take a 9-6 lead into the third period before a reversal made it 11-6. Williams rallied late, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

After that, the pins came fast and furious. Mason picked up a quick pin at 116 to balloon its edge to 24-9 before Hayes’ Kelcey Dew won via pin at 121. After Hayes nabbed forfeit wins at the next two weight classes, Aubrey Griner (143) pinned Skye Prior with 1:18 left in the second period to give the Pacers their first lead of the night at 27-24.

Hayes never trailed again.

Another Mason forfeit pushed the lead to 33-24 and, after the Comets’ Emily Rodriguez pinned Maddie Richardson in the first period of their showdown at 160, Alex Frowine got a pin at 170.

Mason won the second to last match of the night, tightening the score and setting up the winner-take-all finale.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy got it done on the defensive end Wednesday, limiting host Olentangy Berlin to a combined seven points in the middle two quarters on the way to a 35-30 league win.

The Braves, who got seven points apiece from Dani Beidelman and Reagan Richeson, outscored the Bears 12-4 in the second quarter to create some separation. After both teams managed just three points in the third, Berlin won the fourth 16-11 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Meg and Jonna Spohn had five points each for Olentangy while Berlin’s Courtney Suchan had a game-high 13 points in the setback. Maddie Goodman and Jenna Boucher were also steady for the Bears, finishing with six points apiece.

Buckeye Valley 34, Grandview Heights 33

Paige Garrett led the charge with 13 points and Chelsea Edington had 10 as the Barons edged the visiting Bobcats in MSL-Ohio play Wednesday night in Delaware.

Delaware Hayes' Molly Wells, right, battles for control against Mason's Haley Williams during Wednesday's dual in Delaware.

Hernandez pin in final match seals the deal