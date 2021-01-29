Wolves grind out win over Pacers

The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team had visiting Worthington Kilbourne on the ropes late, up 29-25 with five minutes to play, but the first-place Wolves rallied down the stretch to remain atop the OCC-Capital Division standings with a 39-29 win Friday night in Delaware.

Jake Lowman was as big a reason for the Pacers’ late lead as anyone, hitting a pair of three-pointers and taking a charge to help his team go on top late. His first triple, set up by a nice find from Jesse Burris, gave Hayes a 23-22 lead with most of the fourth quarter to go.

His second, which he hit from the opposite corner, helped the Pacers (3-9, 2-4) regain the lead, 26-25 with 5:24 left. Then, after Hezekiah Russel hit a three to balloon the lead to 29-25, Lowman drew a charge to wipe out a bucket by the Wolves (10-2, 7-1) at the other end.

Kilbourne found its form down the stretch, though, outscoring Hayes 14-0 the rest of the way.

Ian Schupp and Travis Mecklenburg scored on back-to-back trips to even things at 29 and Brian Wilson scored off a feed from Schupp with 2:18 left to give the Wolves a lead they never relinquished.

Schupp led all scorers with 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, while Mecklenburg chipped in 12 in the win.

Lowman finished with a team-best nine points for the Pacers while Burris and Russell finished with six apiece.

Olentangy Liberty 59, Upper Arlington 45

The Patriots started fast and never looked back, outscoring the visiting Golden Bears 24-15 in the first half en route to an OCC-Central Division win Friday in Powell.

Henry Hinkle poured in a game-best 19 points for Liberty while Ty Foster and Andrew Wade finished in double figures with respective point totals of 14 and 12.

Quinn Corna had 17 points to pace UA.

Thomas Worthington 70, Olentangy 59

Tavian James had a monster night, scoring a season-high 31 points to keep the Braves within striking distance all night long, but the visiting Cardinals were too much in the end Friday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy trailed by just three, 36-33 at halftime, but Thomas pulled away with a 21-11 third.

James hit three threes and went 6-for-7 from the charity stripe while Luke Elmore, who also had three triples in the setback, added 13 points.

Jalen Sullinger led the Cardinals with 21 points while Tyrese Hughey had 15 and Cam Beatty closed with 11.

Columbus Academy 40, Buckeye Valley 39

The Barons put themselves in position to win, up three with 50 seconds left, but couldn’t close the door on the host Vikings, who rallied for an MSL-Ohio win Friday night in Columbus.

Buckeye Valley missed four straight free throws in the final minute to let Academy, which outscored BV 12-6 in the fourth, get into position to escape with the win.

Troy Scowden led the Barons with 11 points while Jake Radcliffe added nine in the loss.

Academy’s Tanner Compton led all scorers with 18 points.

Also: Olentangy Orange 65, Dublin Coffman 55; Big Walnut 77, Franklin Heights 51.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexis Amabile collected a game-high 25 points, 12 from the free throw line and 11 in the fourth quarter alone, and Chloe Jeffers added 16 to lead Delaware Hayes to a 50-45 OCC-Capital Division win over host Worthington Kilbourne Friday night.

The Pacers took some time to find their form, but turned things around after halftime. Down 23-16 at the break, and 40-32 through three, they outscored the Wolves 18-5 in the fourth to seal the deal.

Lauren Scott led Kilbourne with 19 points in the setback.

Big Walnut 60, Franklin Heights 8

Nine different players scored as the Golden Eagles rolled to a lopsided OCC-Capital Division win over the host Falcons Friday night in Columbus.

Abby Brown finished with a game-high 13 points in the win while Abbey Coleman added 12 and Avery Maxeiner finished with nine.

Dublin Coffman 64, Olentangy Orange 26

Already up 14-5 after the first quarter, the host Shamrocks outscored the Pioneers 23-4 in the second to all but seal the deal by halftime en route to an OCC-Central Division win Friday night in Dublin.

Kenzie Bicking and Jenna Kopyar finished with 15 points apiece for Coffman while Kayla Delmore led Orange with 14 points in the setback.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 64, Upper Arlington 34.

Delaware Hayes’ Jacob Enke puts up a shot during the first half of Friday’s OCC-Capital clash against visiting Worthington Kilbourne. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/01/web1_dh5.jpg Delaware Hayes’ Jacob Enke puts up a shot during the first half of Friday’s OCC-Capital clash against visiting Worthington Kilbourne. Ben Stroup | The Gazette