Balthaser leads Berlin at state gymnastics tournament

Stephanie Balthaser led Olentangy Berlin in three different events as the Bears followed up their first-ever district championship with a 1oth-place finish at Friday and Saturday’s OHSAA Gymnastics State Tournament at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Berlin, which also got contributions from Isabelle Borgstrom, Paige Dargatz, Elise and Kylie Hedrick, Kennedy Jesenovec, Nina Krupar, Abigail Marks and Madison Nietfeld, closed with a combined score of 138.82.

The Bears’ best finish came in the vault, sixth overall, with a score of 35.475. The Bears were 10th in the uneven bars (32.65), 11th in the balance beam (34.925) and 12th in the floor exercise (35.2).

Balthaser boosted Berlin in the vault, finishing with an average score of 9.1 — a mark good enough to tie her for 22nd overall. Olentangy Liberty’s Hailee Cobb also competed in the event, closing 31st with an average score of 8.85.

Balthaser and Cobb both competed in the floor exercise as well. Balthaser closed tied for 27th with an average effort of 8.95 while Cobb was tied for 20th with an average mark of 9.125.

Finally, Balthaser finished 21st in the uneven bars with an average effort of 8.75. Marks wasn’t far behind, finishing 32nd with an average score of 8.225.

Overall, Balthaser finished tied for 20th in the all-around competition while Cobb was 32nd.

Brecksville Broadview Heights won the team competition with a score of 148.675. The Bees won the uneven bars and floor exercise and nabbed runner-up honors in the vault and balance beam events. Chagrin Falls finished second with a team total of 146.46 and Brunswick smoothed out the top three with a score of 145.475.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_delgazette-4.jpg