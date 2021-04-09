Pioneers win Olentangy Berlin Invitational

Olentangy Orange’s boys and girls track and field teams passed one of their first early-season tests as both picked up wins at Friday’s Olentangy Berlin Invitational in Delaware.

The girls, who collected 162.5 points en route to the team title, shined in the relay events, winning all four.

Josephine Davis, Ava Musgrove, Cassidy Shimp and Sara Borton teamed up to take top honors in the 4×100 in 51.34 seconds; Davis, Kylie Hanson, Celeste Conley and Teresa Christian won the 4×200 in 1:47.04; Hanson, Conley, Mairin O’Brien and Abby Faulkner won the 4×400 in 4:12.01; and Quinn Shannon, Medha Patria, Corinne Hazel and Makenna Younger joined forces to win the 4×800 in 10:44.34.

Other Orange standouts included Musgrove, who won the 200-meter dash in 26.67 seconds; Faulkner, who secured first-place points in the 400 thanks to an effort of 1:01.37; Abby Schroff, who won the 1,600 in 5:39.13; Borton, who won the pole vault (12-09) and Patria, who won the 3,200 in 12:11.59.

Orange’s boys, who piled up 124.5 points on the way to the win, got first-place efforts from Gabe Torres in the 100 (11.28 seconds) and 200 (22.77 seconds), Joel Addo in the high jump (6-02) and the 4×100 relay team of Kobe Sharpe, Jordan Rudolph, Brandon Fedio and Torres (43.16 seconds).

Olentangy Liberty and Olentangy smoothed out the top three on the girls’ side, finishing with 139 and 96 points, respectively. Host Berlin had 52 to finish fifth.

Olentangy winners included Sydney Burrs in the 100 hurdles (16.91 seconds) and 300 hurdles (46.73 seconds) and Samantha Happel in the 800 (2:29.25).

Camryn Thompson and Nicole Tonetti, meanwhile, won individual events for the Patriots. Thompson took first place in the high jump (5-02) while Tonetti won the long jump (16-10.50).

In boys’ action, Liberty nabbed runner-up honors with 113 points, Berlin finished fourth with 97 and Olentangy closed sixth with 81.

The Patriots padded their point total with a win by Drew Gaitten in the 400 (52.24 seconds); the Bears got wins by Cooper Citro in the 800 (2:00.60), Corey Rinehart in the 1,600 (4:32.46), Jack Dunlop in the 3,200 (9:39.76) and Luke Waldon in the pole vault (16-07); and the Braves picked up wins by Reilly Worthington in the shot put (49-11) and the 4×800 relay quartet of Roman Corbett, Parker Reed, Taye Gonzalez and Christian Hardin (8:39.20).

BASEBALL

Buckeye Valley plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie on the way to a 5-3 non-league win over host St. Francis DeSales Friday night in Columbus.

Jaxson Stried singled home Zach Church, who tripled to start inning, to put the Barons (6-1) ahead for good. He then scored an insurance run on a passed ball two batters later.

Mason Kurtz and Fletcher Holquist led BV with two hits apiece while Gianni Passarelli pitched two shutout innings of relief to slam the door on the Stallions.

Pickerington North 8, Olentangy Berlin 4

Ryan Horstman had a homer and three RBI to lead the Bears (4-2) at the plate, but they only had two hits as a team en route to a non-league loss at the hands of the host Panthers Friday night in Pickerington.

Matt Barreca had Berlin’s other hit while Jake Brewster suffered the setback on the mound, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits while striking out three and walking two in 1.1 innings of work.

Olentangy 6, Lancaster 1

Carter Williamson pitched six strong innings of relief as the Braves cruised to a non-league win over host Lancaster Friday night.

Williamson, who entered the game in the second inning after a rain delay, allowed an unearned run on three hits while striking out eight in the win.

The offense took care of the rest, plating five runs in the second inning to take control. Jace Middleton and Kaden Doup had two hits apiece to lead the way.

SOFTBALL

Morgan Powell was solid in the circle, allowing two runs, one earned, on just two hits while striking out five and walking four to lead Olentangy Orange to a 3-2 non-league win over visiting Olentangy Friday night in Lewis Center.

The Braves plated a run in the top of the first inning, but the Pioneers answered with two in the bottom half. They led the rest of the way, adding a single tally in the fourth before Olentangy scored in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Alli Rubal and Anna Wilming led Orange with two hits apiece while Olivia Davidson and Jaelyn Peterson had Olentangy’s only two hits.

Also: Westerville South 16, Big Walnut 0, 5 inn.

BOYS TENNIS

Westerville South 3, Big Walnut 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

New Albany 10, Olentangy 4; Lima Senior 14, Buckeye Valley 6.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan 9, Wittenberg 8.

Olentangy Orange’s Ashley Welsheimer, left, and Hamilton Township’s AnnMarie Whitson compete in the 100 hurdles during Friday’s Olentangy Berlin Invitational in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_ash-1.jpg Olentangy Orange’s Ashley Welsheimer, left, and Hamilton Township’s AnnMarie Whitson compete in the 100 hurdles during Friday’s Olentangy Berlin Invitational in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette