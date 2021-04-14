Big Walnut uses 18-hit attack to outlast Kilbourne

The Big Walnut softball team put together its best offensive showing of the season Wednesday, collecting 18 hits on the way to a 15-10 win over visiting Worthington Kilbourne.

Arielle Brown and Abigail Weiss each homered in the win. Brown finished 3-f0r-5 with three runs and three RBI while Weiss had three hits to go with three RBI and a run scored.

Other Golden Eagle standouts included Quinn Kuhlman, who finished 3-for-4 with three runs and two knocked in; and Cassady Joseph, who had two hits, two runs and three RBI.

Weiss picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing 10 runs on 13 hits while striking out five and walking one.

Delaware Hayes 20, Westerville South 8, 5 inn.

The Pacers won their seventh straight game Wednesday, plating nine runs in the fifth to put the finishing touches on a lopsided win over the visiting Wildcats.

Olivia Nelson and Myaih Cloud hit two home runs apiece while Lauren Tompkins and Judaea Wilson also homered in the win. Tompkins and Cloud produced big time from the middle of the order, combining to finish 8-for-8 with 10 RBI.

Maddie Kiss earned the win in the circle, allowing eight runs on 11 hits while striking out seven.

Buckeye Valley 14, Grandview Heights 0, 5 inn.

Lilly Irvine finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI to lead the Barons to a lopsided league win over the visiting Bobcats Wednesday in Delaware.

Anika Craft also homered in the win, finishing 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI. She was pretty good in the circle, too, allowing just one hit while striking out nine en route to earning the shutout.

Also: Newark 8, Olentangy Liberty 5; Olentangy Berlin 11, Dublin Coffman 6.

BASEBALL

Olentangy Berlin picked up the epitome of a total team win Wednesday, getting at least one hit from all nine batters in the starting lineup on the way to an 11-10 win over host Olentangy.

Jake Kinkead, Ryan Horstman, Jacob Moeller and Ascher Dent had a pair of hits apiece. Horstman finished with a game-best three runs scored while knocking in a pair.

Mitch Herbst, Dent and Matt Barreca also had two RBI each.

Brandon Hire and Tommy Chilicki led the Braves. Hire collected a pair of hits to go with a run and three RBI while Chilicki was 3-for-4 with two runs.

Big Walnut 9, Delaware Hayes 2

Drew Beckner, Drew Gaskins and Zane Sarcheck each had two hits to lead the Golden Eagles to a league win over the visiting Pacers Wednesday night in Sunbury.

Brady Hershberger added a game-best three RBI while Gaskins scored three times.

Devon Pounds led Hayes with a pair of hits while Drew Williams knocked in both runs.

Beckner earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 10 and walking four in 5.1 innings of work.

Buckeye Valley 11, Grandview Heights 6

The visiting Bobcats scored three runs in the sixth to even things at six, but the Barons plated six runs in the bottom half of the inning to cement an MSL-Ohio win Wednesday night in Delaware.

Enzo DiRocco had a team-best two hits while Gianni Passarelli, Owen Osborne and Jaxson Stried scored two runs apiece.

Olentangy Orange 5, Hilliard Davidson 4

Matt Wolfe singled home Tyler Deering with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Pioneers stayed perfect with a walk-off win over the visiting Wildcats Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

Davidson scored four times in the sixth to even things up before Wolfe’s heroics.

Caden Konczak and Charlie Schlovin led Orange with two hits apiece while Austin Doseck earned the win on the mound with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Olentangy Liberty 9, Dublin Coffman 4

The Patriots plated four runs in the second inning and five more in the third to take control on the way to a league win over the host Shamrocks Wednesday night in Dublin.

Nolan Fogg and Adam Lane led Liberty with three hits apiece while Anderson Gomez earned the win on the mound. He allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two in five solid innings of work.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan 32, Wabash 1.

SOFTBALL

Ohio Wesleyan 13, Denison 8; Ohio Wesleyan 11, Denison 0.

BASEBALL

Wabash 12, Ohio Wesleyan 5; Wabash 9, Ohio Wesleyan 1.

