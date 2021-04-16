Late push sends Pacers past Braves, 11-9

After a back-and-fourth start in which neither team was able to build more than a one-goal cushion through three and a half quarters, the Delaware Hayes boys lacrosse team poured in four straight to create some separation on the way to an 11-9 win over host Olentangy Friday night in Lewis Center.

After the Braves scored back-to-back goals to even things at 7-all with 1:31 left in the third quarter— the first by Michael Parsio and the second by Nick Wilson a little more than a minute later — the Pacers went to work.

Shane Manor scored with 1:03 left in the third and, after the teams switched sides between quarters, scored two more at the other end to balloon his team’s lead to 10-7 midway through the fourth.

After Manor’s personal 3-0 run, Cooper Heald scored off a nice find from Clay Knight to make it 11-7 with 6:43 left.

The Braves battled until the very end, getting late goals from Carter Kirtley and Ryan Petrone, but couldn’t claw all the way back.

The Pacer defense had a lot to do with that, and so did goalie Joshua Sumner, who came up with a key save on a shot by Parsio in the final seconds.

The teams combined for 14 second-half goals after managing just three apiece in the first half.

Hunter Piroska and Manor led Hayes with four goals apiece. Heald added a pair of his own while Randal Burton also scored in the win.

Parsio, Petrone and Kirtley finished with two goals each for Olentangy while Bryce Collins, Wilson and Ben Dorbish had one apiece.

Also: Dublin Jerome 18, Olentangy Liberty 6.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Bexley 16, Big Walnut 13; Pickerington Central 19, Olentangy Orange 3.

BASEBALL

Jacob Moeller, who singled to start the seventh inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mitch Herbst, scored the game-winning run on an error as Olentangy Berlin notched a thrilling 6-5, walk-off win over visiting Hilliard Darby Friday night in Delaware.

After the Panthers plated five runs in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead, the Bears evened things up with a run in the fifth before sealing the win in their final at-bat.

Moeller led the charge, finishing 4-for-4 with four runs and two RBI. Matt Barreca was also solid, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.

Big Walnut 13, Delaware Hayes 0

The Golden Eagles used a pair of big innings, getting four runs in the second and nine in the fourth, to roll to a league win over the host Pacers Friday night in Delaware.

Cam Drake finished with three hits to lead Big Walnut while Drew Beckner and Camden Gladden collected three RBI apiece.

Drake was also solid on the mound, limiting Hayes to four hits while striking out seven and walking just two in four scoreless innings.

Devon Pounds, Nick Wildman, Austin Dowell and Drew Williams had the Pacer hits.

Buckeye Valley 10, Grandview Heights 0, 5 inn.

Mason Kurtz and Cole Raile homered and dove in three runs apiece to lead the Barons to their fourth straight league win Friday night in Grandview.

Starting pitcher Joey Eurez got plenty of support, obviously, but didn’t need much. He allowed just one hit while striking out eight and walking one in five scoreless innings of work.

Also: Thomas Worthington 3, Olentangy 0; Upper Arlington 9, Olentangy Liberty 6; Olentangy Orange 7, Dublin Coffman 0.

SOFTBALL

Big Walnut scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back, rolling to a 20-1, five-inning win over host Franklin Heights Friday night in Columbus.

Arielle Brown closed 7-for-7 at the dish with a pair of home runs, four runs scored and seven RBI. Quinn Kuhlman and Abigail Clawson had four hits apiece and Jordan Walters hit a homer and drove in four.

Buckeye Valley 21, Grandview Heights 0, 5 inn.

The Barons continued their dominance over league opponents Friday, cruising past the host Bobcats in Grandview.

Taylor Williams, Lilly Irvine and Whitney Stuart each had three hits in the win while Irvine tossed the shutout, striking out eight while allowing just one hit in five innings of work.

Delaware Christian 11, Granville Christian 3

Katie Neuhart had a home run, triple and game-best five RBI to lead DCS past host Granville Christian Friday night.

Krista Haskins took care of the rest, limiting the hosts to three unearned runs on six hits while striking out 11 and walking two in five innings of action.

Also: Hilliard Bradley 7, Delaware Hayes 6; Dublin Scioto 6, Olentangy 5.

BOYS TRACK

Olentangy Orange 2nd (117 points) at New Albany Invitational.

GIRLS TRACK

Olentangy Orange 2nd (104 points) at New Albany Invitational.

Delaware Hayes’ Devin Halliday (36) tries to get past Olentangy’s Michael Parsio (10) during the first half of Friday’s showdown in Lewis Center. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_DEL36-2-1.jpg Delaware Hayes’ Devin Halliday (36) tries to get past Olentangy’s Michael Parsio (10) during the first half of Friday’s showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette