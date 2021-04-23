Braves shake off slow start, top Raiders

The Olentangy softball team spotted visiting Reynoldsburg its first three runs, but blanked the Raiders the rest of the way en route to a 10-3 non-league win Friday night in Lewis Center.

After the teams traded zeros in the first inning, the Raiders broke the scoring seal in the second thanks to an errant throw to first following a dropped third strike — an out which would’ve ended the inning. Paige Coey, who was on second, came all the way around to score on the play.

Olentangy got the run back in the bottom half — Alex Newsome scored on an error — but Reynoldsburg went up 3-1 in the third when a pair of runs came home on a fly ball that was misplayed in left field. Again, a clean catch would’ve ended the inning without any damage at all.

From that point on, though, the Braves (5-11) were virtually flawless on the way to a convincing come-from-behind win. They plated six runs in the bottom of the third to go up for good, and, just as importantly, kept the Raiders (3-10) off the board the rest of the way.

Brynn Kibler started the big third with a solo homer and, after Jaelyn Peterson singled and stole second, Olivia Davidson chased her home with a single to center.

Newsome singled to keep the pressure on, and Gabriella Ross came up with a two-out knock to extend the inning before Davidson scored on an error and Newsome and Ross trotted home on a double by Ava Hostettler to make it a 6-3 game.

Olentangy got one more in the inning, scored again in the fourth and twice in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Peterson, Davidson, Newsome, Ross and Hostettler led the Braves at the plate with two hits apiece. Hostettler added a game-best two RBI while Davidson and Newsome both scored two runs.

Kibler picked up the win in the circle, allowing three runs, all unearned, on eight hits while striking out five and walking one.

Lexi Romero and Marley Smith, the first two batters in the Reynoldsburg lineup, led the Raiders with two hits apiece in the setback.

Buckeye Valley 4, Worthington Christian 2

The Warriors scored the first two runs in their first trip to the plate, but the Barons answered with three in the bottom of the first and added an insurance run in the sixth to notch a non-league win Friday night in Delaware.

Nina Peak, JoJo Fedoush and Bri Neville knocked in runs for BV while Liz Hamilton collected the complete-game win in the circle. She allowed two runs on five hits while striking out 13.

Delaware Hayes 11, Franklin Heights 0, 5 inn.

Myaih Cloud, Judaea Wilson and Kamilla Slayton all homered as the Pacers cruised to a win over the Golden Falcons Friday night in Delaware.

Slayton drove in a game-best three runs while Maddie Kiss and Wilson combined on a one-hit shutout in the circle.

Also: Canal Winchester 14, Big Walnut 0, 5 inn.; Hilliard Darby 15, Olentangy Berlin 5, 6 inn.; Upper Arlington 8, Olentangy Orange 7, 8 inn.

BASEBALL

Brady Hershberger and Camden Gladden had two hits apiece and Cam Drake and Carter Immertreijs both drove in a pair of runs to lead Big Walnut to an 8-3 win over host Franklin Heights Friday night in Columbus.

After the Golden Falcons plated single tallies in the fourth and fifth, evening things at two, the Golden Eagles erupted for six in the seventh to all but seal the deal.

Matt Branzel earned the win on the mound, allowing an unearned run on two hits while striking out five in 2.2 innings of relief.

Olentangy Liberty 21, Hilliard Bradley 3, 6 inn.

The Patriots unloaded on the host Jaguars Friday, posting a 10-run sixth on the way to a lopsided league win.

Dom Magistrale was a perfect 5-for-5 with four runs and six RBI. Other Liberty standouts included David Dielman, who was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI; and Adam Lane, who had two hits to go with three runs and two knocked in.

Anderson Gomez picked up the complete-game win on the mound, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two.

Olentangy Orange 11, Upper Arlington 0, 5 inn.

The Pioneers got back on track after suffering their first loss of the season, rolling to league win over the host Golden Bears Friday night in Upper Arlington.

The offense did its thing, but Josh Laisure was the story on the mound. He allowed just two hits and struck out 10 en route to the shutout.

Logan Shearer had three RBI and Laisure helped himself with a pair of hits, two runs and an RBI. Connor Till and Rocco Leonetti also had two hits in the win.

Olentangy Berlin 14, Dublin Jerome 9

Mitch Herbst had himself a day, finishing 3-for-4 with a grand slam to lead the Bears to a win over the visiting Celtics Friday night in Delaware.

He got plenty of help, too. Jake Brewster and Daniel Gladden also had three hits in the win.

Worthington Kilbourne 3, Delaware Hayes 2

The Pacers plated a pair in the second to even things up, but the host Wolves answered with a run in the sixth to escape with a one-run win Friday night.

Drew Williams and Austin Dowell each had RBI hits for Hayes.

Worthington Christian 7, Buckeye Valley 6

The Barons scored three in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead, but the visiting Warriors plated five in the sixth to rally for a non-league win Friday night in Delaware.

Gianni Passarelli finished with a hit and two RBI to lead BV at the plate. Mason Kurtz, Cole Raile, Michael Franckhauser and Joey Eurez also had an RBI each in the setback.

Hilliard Darby 9, Olentangy 5

The Panthers scored three runs in the third, three more in the fifth and three in the sixth en route to a win over the host Braves Friday night in Lewis Center.

Brandon Hire was a perfect 4-for-4 for Olentangy, which outhit Darby, 15-10. Austin Sizemore, Tommy Chilicki, Grant Schaffner, Kaden Doup and Eric Efland had two hits apiece in the loss.

Olentangy’s Jaelyn Peterson cheers on Brynn Kibler (13) as she trots toward home plate after launching a solo home run during Friday’s non-league showdown against visiting Reynoldsburg. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_olen1.jpg Olentangy’s Jaelyn Peterson cheers on Brynn Kibler (13) as she trots toward home plate after launching a solo home run during Friday’s non-league showdown against visiting Reynoldsburg. Ben Stroup | The Gazette